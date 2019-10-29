Every team wants to play it's best at the right time. And Port Allen High is doing just that, going into Friday's District 8-2A showdown with The Dunham School.
The Pelicans (4-4, 3-0) started the season 0-3 but have won four of their last five games, including an undefeated start in district play.
Port Allen struggled to adjust to a new offense early in the season. Offensive improvement, lineup changes — most notably at the quarterback position — and unwavering confidence helped jump start the streak for the Pelicans. PAHS hosts seventh-ranked Dunham at 7 p.m. Friday
“It’s about staying the course,” Port Allen Don Gibson said. “We knew what we’re able to do. We had a couple of changes, just finding out defensively what we did best. We had to find our identity. We wanted to run the ball and play good defense.”
Gibson opted to make a change at quarterback after the rough start, switching from sophomore Jeremiah Dehon to junior Jacoby Howard.
Both players have been able to flourish since the switch. Howard has done damage on the ground and through the air since taking over, while Dehon has excelled at receiver and defensive back. Dehon had two interceptions in the first half in Port Allen’s 51-22 thrashing of Capitol last week.
“Both guys understood what we were doing,” Gibson said. “They both wanted to do whatever it took for the team to win.”
Howard said he embraced his new role as the team’s signal-caller.
“It was a little different, just knowing I’ll have to be the leader of the team,” he said. “I just want to do whatever the coaches need me to do for us to win.”
Port Allen deploys a plethora of players on both sides of the ball who play at a high level. Mekyle Franklin produced at a high level at the safety position last season as a sophomore and that production has transitioned into his junior campaign.
The difference this season is that Franklin is involved in the offense more. Franklin lines up at receiver and has game-breaking speed that has caused fits for defenses. He is also on special teams with a few punt returns brought back for scores.
“He’s one of those guys who loves to play football,” Gibson said of Franklin. “He’s one of those guys who just gets it when it comes to football.”
Franklin attributed part of the team’s success into buying into the new system.
“Everybody started buying in,” Franklin said. “Everybody knows now what we need to do to win. Our offensive line has been good this year opening holes for us.”
After wins over East Feliciana, Northeast and Capitol, the Pelicans have their eyes on a district title, which would be the first for the program in 45 years.
“It’s a different feel this year,” Gibson said. “It’s a different feel with the kids, the community and the school. We stayed the course, stayed positive. It’s a good feeling.”