Brian Thomas Jr. loves competition, regardless of whether it is on the football field or the basketball court.
“We have good teams in our district,” Thomas said. “When there are a lot of good teams in a district, it turns into great competition. I always look forward to district games.”
And why not? Walker High’s Thomas, a wide receiver who is one of Louisiana’s top uncommitted recruits for 2021, provides the perfect illustration of the talent and competition in District 4-5A.
Defending champion Zachary gave the Baton Rouge area its first LHSAA Class 5A football title in 2015 and has added two more since. The Broncos were in the semifinals a year ago, while Scotlandville advanced to the Division I select quarterfinals.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Thomas caught 75 passes for 1,272 yards and 17 touchdowns a year ago. It was his second varsity football season. As a freshman, he helped the Wildcats win the Class 5A basketball title and was voted the title game MVP.
A correlation between competition and talent does not hold true in all districts. But it does in 4-5A. Thomas, whose finalists include LSU and is Alabama, is not the only top receiver in the league. Zachary’s Chris Hilton Jr. is already committed to LSU. Hilton caught 43 passes for 846 yards and 11 TDs despite missing half of last season with an injury. Thomas and Hilton are both among Louisiana’s top five 2021 recruits.
The talent is not limited to the offenses in 4-5A. Scotlandville defensive back Jah’von Grigsby committed to Michigan State earlier this month.
Talent and competitiveness in 4-5A are not in question, but plenty of other things are as teams prepare to navigate an eight-game COVID-19 altered schedule that begins Thursday. There is little or no margin for error, with 4-5A play set to begin Oct. 23.
“I don’t see any margin for error,” Central coach Sid Edwards said. “None of us have ever been through a year like this. If you are still figuring out who is going to play where, you might be at a disadvantage.
“Teams with the most returning starters or some War Daddies, guys like Thomas and Hilton, may have a leg up. But you know what, just being able to play games is a blessing for all us.”
Each 4-5A team enters the season with one key thing in common. All six have a new starting quarterback. The new wave of quarterbacks include highly regarded sophomores Eli Holstein of Zachary, Reese Mooney of Denham Springs and Czavion Teasett of Scotlandville.
A comfort zone exists for multiple coaches in 4-5A. Edwards is in his 13th season as head coach at Central and is the dean of league. David Brewerton begins his seventh year at Zachary.
Two other coaches, Scotlandville’s Lester Ricard Jr. (Walker) and Denham Springs’ Brett Beard (Live Oak), previously coached at another 4-5A school.
“This has always been a good quarterback district and a competitive district, especially the last few years,” Edwards said. “Looks like more of the same.”
Thomas agrees, “Every week, you get tested.”
District 4-5A
Defending champion: Zachary
2019 rewind: Zachary 8-2, 5-0; Walker 7-3, 4-1; Central 8-2, 3-2; Scotlandville 7-3, 2-3; Live Oak 6-4, 1-4.
2019 playoffs: Zachary (Class 5A semifinals), Walker (5A second round), Central (5A first round), Scotlandville (Division I quarterfinals), Live Oak (5A first round)
Top returning players: WR Chris Hilton, OL Matthew Clayton, DB Ralph Walker, LB Riley Howard, Zachary; OL Caleb Bond, LB Branson McCoy, S Aidan Saunders, Live Oak; WR Malik Hilliard, OL Kyrin Ely, LB Gabe Patterson, DB Caleb Ward, WR Josiah Rankins, Central; WR Brian Thomas Jr., Walker; PK Cameron Beall, LB Omari Moore, QB John McDaniel, DB Brayden Bourgeois, Denham Springs; DB Jah’von Grigsby, RB Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville.
What’s new: There were two close-to-home coaching changes. Brett Beard moved from Live Oak to Livingston Parish rival Denham Springs. Live Oak hired assistant coach Blane Westmoreland, an LOHS graduate and former Albany head coach.
Top games: Central at Denham Springs, Oct. 23; Zachary at Scotlandville, Nov. 6; Central at Zachary, Nov. 13; Walker at Denham Springs, Nov. 13; Zachary at Walker, Nov. 20
Three and out
1: CATCH THEM NOW: Zachary’s Chris Hilton Jr. and Brian Thomas Jr. of Walker are the top two receivers in Louisiana's 2021 recruiting class. Hilton has already committed to LSU.
2: CALL TO ARMS: One of the area’s most decorated quarterbacks, Zachary’s Keilon Brown, graduated and has moved on to Memphis. Moving into the spotlight are three young guns. Zachary’s Eli Holstein (LSU), Scotlandville’s Czavian Teasett (Ole Miss) and Reese Mooney of Denham Springs (Ole Miss) all have Southeastern Conference offers as sophomores.
3: NOTABLE NUMBERS: With a career record of 169-69, Central’s Sid Edwards is the active leader among coaches in the Baton Rouge area. Zachary has won three of the LHSAA’s last five Class 5A title games with titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Since David Brewerton took over as the Broncos’ coach in 2014, Zachary has advanced to either the semifinals or the title game.