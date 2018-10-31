Being a high school football player typically involves some confident bravado. Plaquemine High School’s O’Darious Jackson and Zayein Bouvay have that.
You won’t catch either four-year starter scanning a statistics sheet or watching impatiently for a shout-out on a highlight clip. That's not part of their job description.
“We’re linemen, so we are not the guys people look at unless we make a play on defense,” Jackson said. “We understand what our role is. When the offense does well, so do we. If we do our job, everybody can look good.”
Jackson and Bouvay got a baptism by fire as freshmen, playing their first game against Class 5A Catholic League power Brother Martin. On Friday, the duo concludes their final high school regular season with the District 6-4A title on the line.
The 10th-ranked Green Devils (7-2, 4-0) travel to play Lutcher (6-3, 3-1).
A not-so-subtle reminder for Friday’s game sits on a table located just outside PHS coach Paul Distefano’s office. Two trophies signifying the 6-4A titles the Green Devils won in 2015 and 2016 are there, along with a note that lists Parkview Baptist as the 2017 champion.
Distefano’s praise for the two linemen is also up front.
“Linemen never get the attention or the glory,” Distefano said. “And I promise you, these two guys are as important to our success as anybody on this football team. This really is a good senior group and they are at the heart of it.”
Jackson stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 250 pounds. He plays offensive guard and rotates at defensive end with Bouvay (6-0, 285), who also is the center.
Jackson is the gregarious one. He keeps teammates loose with jokes and can offer a steady narrative during film sessions when the mood is right.
Bouvay is as comfortable helping freshmen players mop the locker room as he is clearing the path for a running back.
Both players remember that first game as freshmen and understand how far they have come.
“I grew up playing with a lot of the guys on the team, so I wasn’t scared of Brother Martin or about playing a high school game,” Bouvay said. “I just wanted to make sure I didn’t do anything to hurt the team.”
The duo soon got up to speed, not only with the Green Devils' scheme but also with the faster pace of the game. Three years later they are pacesetters for run-oriented offense.
“Most people don’t understand how much of what linemen do is mental. You have to know what the offense is going to do and anticipate what the defense will do. Each play is different test,” Jackson said. “Playing defense helps, because we know the different moves those linemen will make.
"There is less room for error on offense. If we make a mistake, it can cost us a sack. On defense, you can make a mistake and still come back to make the tackle.”
There will be few secrets between the Green Devils and Lutcher and little room for error. In contrast to Plaquemine, the Bulldogs are pass-oriented but also have an 800-yard rusher in Rondell Mealey Jr.
“They know who we are and we know them,” Bouvay said. “We’ll need to execute better than they do. Both teams will want it. This is like a playoff game ... just a week early.”