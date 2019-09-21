Annie Fink won the individual title and St. Michael claimed the girls team title at the Dominican/Holy Cross Invitational cross country meet Saturday at City Park in New Orleans.
The Warriors placed three runners in the top 15 of the girls varsity race and had the low score of 66 points. Lusher Charter (90) and St. Scholastica (94) were next. Dutchtown finished ninth in the girls competition at 169.
The St. Michael boys were fifth at 189, also leading the list of local teams. Ruston won the boys team title with a low score of 22 points. Dutchtown (sixth) and Runnels (ninth) also were in the boys top 10.
Runnels' Fink won the three-mile girls race in 18 minutes, 45.16 seconds. Fink was the LHSAA's Class B individual champion last fall. Rebecca Quebedeaux placed fourth in 20:13.72 to lead St. Michael, while teammate Caitie Brumfield was 10th.
Parkview Baptist’s Josie Whipp (17th) and Simone Mixon of Dutchtown (18th) were other top local finishers.
Ruston had the top three finishers in the boys race, including individual champion William Ayim (16:02.63). Parkview’s Wyatt Whipp was eighth in 16:57.58. Dawson Latona of Runnels (15th) also finished in the top 20.
Dominican/Holy Cross Invitational
At City Park New Orleans
Girls
Team scores: 1. St. Michael, 66. 2. Lusher Charter, 90. 3. St. Scholastica, 94. 4. Ruston, 133. 5. Louise S. McGehee, 144. 6. Cabrini, 166. 7. St. Thomas Aquinas, 168. 8. Academy of Sacred Heart, 169. 8. Dutchtown, 169. 10. Dominican, 212.
Top individuals: 1. Annie Fink, Runnels, 18:45.16. 2. Olivia McGoey, Academy of Sacred Heart, 19:51.40. 3. Brooke Naccari, St. Scholastica, 19:52.37. 4. Rebecca Quebedeaux, St. Michael, 20:13.72. 5. Pierra Charles, Cabrini, 20:29.02. 6. Marina Givens, Ruston, 20:37.44. 7. Leigh Cox, Ruston, 20:48.16. 8. Mary Grace Foster, Lusher, 20:50.68. 9. Ellie Schmidt, Louise S. McGehee, 20:52.18. 10. Caitie Brumfield, St. Michael, 21:01.62.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Ruston, 22. 2. Brother Martin, 59. 3. Jesuit, 83. 4. Holy Cross, 96. 5. St. Michael, 189. 6. Dutchtown, 194. 6. Shaw, 194. 8. Terrebonne, 283. 9. Runnels, 331. 10. Lusher Charter, 355.
Top individuals: 1. William Ayim, Ruston, 16:02.63. 2. Dyllon Nimmers, Ruston, 16:27.67. 3. Triston Duvall, Ruston, 16:41.95. 4. Justin Unger, John Curtis, 16:44.84. 5. Caleb Babineaux, Ruston, 16:46.57. 6. Alex Keller, John Curtis, 16:53.93. 7. Morgan Hebert, Jesuit, 16:56.15. 8. Wyatt Whipp, Parkview Baptist, 16:57.58. 9. Gary Sandrock, Brother Martin, 17:01.67. 10. Lyric Lee, Holy Cross, 17:02.22.s