Two gyms and a total of 12 girls basketball games featuring some of Louisiana’s top teams make up the Martin Luther King Main Event on Monday at Walker High.
Games begin at 10:30 a.m. and continue through 7 p.m. for the showcase that includes top teams from multiple LHSAA classes/divisions. Because COVID-19 issues forced several teams to withdraw, the schedule was not set until late Saturday.
“It was a little crazy for a while, trying to get the games set,” organizer Kris Goff, the Ursuline Academy coach said. “We were fortunate to have some teams who wanted to step in and play.”
Top-rated LaGrange (Class 4A) and Mount Carmel (Division I) are among the teams set to play along with No. 2 Ponchatoula (5A), No. 3 Loranger (3A), No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (Division III) and No. 4 Liberty (Division II) based on the LHSAA’s power ratings leaders.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.lgrbasketball.com/event-details/mlk-main-event. Games also will be live-streamed at Facebook in Main Gym facebook.com/LGRBasketball/ and YouTube in auxiliary gym https://youtube.com/channel/UC6WH-IeknFbXuYyxLduH8Tw.
Meanwhile, two top local boys teams, Scotlandville and Madison Prep, travel to New Orleans to play in the Inspire MLK Classic at McDonogh 35.
Scotlandville meets Lafayette Christian at 12:45 p.m., and Madison Prep faces L.B. Landry at 2:15 p.m.