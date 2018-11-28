Walker High School Principal Jason St. Pierre appeared before the LHSAA’s executive committee during an executive session Wednesday, setting the stage for expected appeals of girls basketball sanctions issued earlier this month.
“That (executive session) was for information purposes,” LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine said after the session. St. Pierre confirmed that he appeared before the committee to receive additional information on the investigation the LHSAA conducted before citing the school on recruiting violations.
The sanctions include a $5,000 fine for the school, a one-year suspension for girls basketball coach Korey Arnold and ineligibility for one calendar year for three transfer players, two of whom already sat out one season after transferring from Denham Springs.
“We are reviewing the packet we received (Wednesdsay) that we have been requesting for multiple weeks,” said attorney Charles F. Hardie, IV, who represents the school and Arnold. “We intend to appeal the ruling in that we believe it is incorrect and lacks proof, particularly with regard to the girls involved. And, any issues involving coach Arnold are based on rumor and innuendo.
“We may seek an emergency appeal with respect to two of the girls. The third girl we understand was not going to play, based on LHSAA rules. With coach Arnold, we will probably do a regular appeal. There is some investigating to do on our part.”
Hardie most recently handled Hahnville’s appeal/arbitration which garnered eligibility for transfer quarterback Andrew Robison eligible for one regular-season game and two playoff games.