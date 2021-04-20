Top-seeded Catholic High of Baton Rouge, made it through the first three rounds of the LHSAA boys/coed playoffs Tuesday at AMF All-Star Kenner and now looks straight ahead at the chance to win its first state bowling title since 2007.
That was also the last time a team from the Baton Rouge area captured the boys/co-ed state title, the third year a championship was awarded.
The Bears made it through without major issues, beating St. Amant, 23.5-3.5 in the best-of-27-point matches, H. L. Bourgeois 20-7 in the second round and then Vandebilt Catholic 18-9 in the quarterfinals.
Catholic was only up 5-3 after one game in the quarterfinals and four pins in total but rolled a 1,237 six-player total in Game 2 to go up 12-4 and have the semifinals next Monday (10 a.m.) at Premier Lanes in Gonzales in their sight.
There they will face the four-time champions from Brother Martin (No. 5 seed) and the Crusaders posted three scores of more than 1,300 in beating St. Michael the Archangel, 26-1, rival Jesuit, 23.5-3.5 and Shaw in the quarterfinals, 26-1. Catholic ended Brother Martin’s long match winning streak at Premier on Feb. 8 in their one meeting.
Benjamin Herman had a strong day with a 245 in the opening match, a 259-648 in the second round and 241-666 in the quarterfinals. The Bears' Mark Mills also topped 600 in the last two matches with 277-681 and 213-617. DJ Mills had a 259 game during the day.
Dutchtown, seeded ninth, collected a 22-5 win against Ponchatoula before losing to Vandebilt Catholic in the second round.
Brother Martin will be trying for an unprecedented fifth state championship, topping the mark they tied in 2019 of four titles with the Denham Springs girls (2005-08).
The boys/co-ed finals are guaranteed at least one Baton Rouge area team in the match with East Ascension and Central qualifying Monday in Houma for the other two semifinal spots.
The prep playoffs continue Wednesday with the girls competition at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge. Central Lafourche is the No. 1 seed after an 11-0 season.
The Chipmunks of Archbishop Chapelle, 10-0, are the two seed with St. Amant (12-0) the top Baton Rouge area seed at No. 3. The matches are at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. for the quarterfinals.
Boys/Coed Prep Bowling Playoffs
First Round
AMF All-Star Lanes – Kenner
No. 12 Jesuit 20, No. 21 Holy Savior Menard 7
Jesuit – Michael McGovern 237, Gary Sims 221—641
Menard – Ryan Hicks 235
No. 16 H. L. Bourgeois 24, No. 17 Haughton 3
HLB – Ethan Beeson 255-615, Mason Giroir 224-642
Haughton – Cade Siba 190
No. 9 Dutchtown 22, No. 24 Ponchatoula 5
Dutchtown – Preston West 231-615, Ryan Gibson 222
Ponchatoula – Austin Martin 248-677
No. 20 Lafayette 18, No. 13 Hammond 9
Laf – Christian Aigner 258-665
Hammond – Jayden Hauck 215-624, Jahi Cannon 225
No. 1 Catholic-Baton Rouge 23.5, No. 32 St. Amant 3.5
Catholic – Benjamin Herman, 227-245; DJ Mills 259
St. Amant – Ian Stern 213
No. 29 Archbishop Shaw 19, No. 4 Captain Shreve 8
Shaw – Jonathan Arena 223, Jonathan Freeman 203
Captain Shreve – Tyrel Sherman 237, Jaylon Jackson 278-603
No. 8 Vandebilt Catholic 27, No. 25 Madison Prep 0
VC – Johnny LeBlanc 234, Saul Theriot 246
MP – Rodney Shepherd 187
No. 5 Brother Martin 26, No. 28 St. Michael the Archangel 1
BM – Jacob Van Gilder 215, Drew Gardner 218, Andre Hoyuela 230
St. Michael – Beau Blanchard 237-619
Second Round
Catholic High 20, H. L. Bourgeois 7
Catholic – Benjamin Herman 259-648; Mark Mills 277-681, Ethan Bush 228
HLB – Brian Blanchard 264, Mason Giroir 258-684
Brother Martin 23.5, Jesuit 3.5
BM – Andre Hoyuela 247-675; Drew Gardner 258-654; Jacon Vangilder 227-624
Jesuit – Luke Wood 245-627, Ben Hunn 233
Vandebilt Catholic 21, Dutchtown 6
VC – Saul Theriot 254-692, Jean LaSalle 211-644
Dutchtown—Preston West 233-620, Michael Nethken 217
Shaw 18, Lafayette 9
Shaw – Jonathan Freeman 255-693
Lafayette – Christian Aigner 214-616
Quarterfinals
Brother Martin 26, Shaw 1
BM – Drew Gardner 251-717, Jacob Vangilder 236, Carson Colletti 234; Shaw – Jonathan Freeman 187
Catholic High 18, Vandebilt Catholic 9
CH – Benjamin Herman 241-666, Tommy Brock 246, Mark Mills 213-617; VC – Triston Loney 243, Saul Theriot 219