Trey’Dez Green’s introduction to football was not a Louisiana dream come true.
“I quit the first practice after I got hit,” Green says with a smile. “I decided this was not for me.”
Green was 5 years old. That story could be a curious footnote for an athlete blazing a trail like no other someday.
At 6-foot-9, 245 pounds, the East Feliciana High junior has the look and game of a budding college basketball recruit. On a whim, Green played football last fall for the first time since that forgettable practice.
It was a game changer. Green scored four touchdowns in his first game and is listed as Louisiana’s top recruit for 2024 as a tight end/wide receiver by multiple recruiting services.
“I really just wanted to play basketball, but God showed me I could play football,” Green said. “I have attributes that allow me to do a lot of things. It’s been a blessing. I don’t take it for granted.”
With two sports and rising expectations, things move fast in Green’s world. He spent the summer playing AAU basketball for the Zachary Broncos and seven-on-seven football for Jarvis Landry’s Team Juice.
Class 2A East Feliciana’s football season is just weeks away and Green has settled back into a fall routine. He says he wants to play both sports in college, but knows it would be tough, even for an honor student, which he is.
The 16-year-old also verifies his height and weight before asking his mother, Casondra, for permission to drive the family car through the parking lot toward the football practice field.
“I was 6-7 last year, but I grew two more inches this summer and put on 10 pounds,” Green said. “I am 6-9 now.”
Consider this for perspective -- former Southern University and NFL star Harold Carmichael is 6-8 and is listed as the tallest wide receiver in NFL and college football history.
Green did reportedly get a college basketball offer from LSU last fall before then-coach Will Wade was fired. Now he has football offers from the likes of LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida State, Michigan State and Miami.
However, the most significant recruiter in his life remains much closer to home.
“I started going to Trey’Dez’s basketball games when he was in middle school,” said Darius Matthews, East Feliciana football coach. “At the time, I guess he was about 6-4. I kept telling him, he could be great at both sports.”
When Green joined the football team as a tight end/receiver/safety last fall, Matthews promised him he would have college offers by the end of the season.
They came sooner. After Green scored four touchdowns in his debut against district rival Episcopal, offers trickled in. He finished the season with 33 catches for 716 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“That first game, there was a defensive back who was maybe 5-8,” Matthews said. “I told our quarterback to throw the ball up there and see what happens. It worked.”
Green has worked too. Matthews sees improvements in his route running. EFHS quarterback Mills Dawson marvels at the size of Green’s hands and the chemistry they have.
“Everybody listens to him … he’s a leader. He catches everything. Third-and-long … he’s the target,” Dawson said.
“I throw it up and he goes and gets it. With what he’s learned, he should be unstoppable.”
Green says watching his friends play football prompted him to give it a try. But a football injury that sidelined one of his life-long teammates, point guard Tyler Martin, hampered the Tigers’ chances for post-season success despite Green’s averages of 28 points and 14 rebounds a game.
“He’s a great kid and very humble kid,” EFHS basketball coach Raeshawn Williams said. “He could take the spotlight for himself, but Trey’Dez always look to shine the light on others.
"As a freshman, he was just a tall kid. Now he is a well-rounded basketball player who handles the ball and can shoot the 3-pointer. If he stays healthy, there is no telling what he can do in both sports.”
Though he sees a business degree as a route to opening a seafood restaurant in Clinton one day, Green has one goal for both his East Feliciana teams.
“To win … win it all,” Green said. “Winning state titles with my brothers is what I want.”