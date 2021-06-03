A day after praising school administrators by comparing their work during the pandemic to juggling six live chainsaws, LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine cut to the heart of a different problem.
During his report to the LHSAA’s executive committee, Bonine said schools need to police unsportsmanlike behavior by spectators that is aimed at contest officials.
“There is a difference between being a fan and a fanatic,” Bonine said. “This is becoming more and more of a problem around the country and in our state.
“It is no wonder there is a problem finding people who want to officiate. You have people using language that is against the law in some places. No one should have to deal with this kind of abuse. In most cases, it isn’t the students doing it, it is the adults.”
Bonine’s comments about fan behavior were a notable part of his report that helped conclude the LHSAA’s two-day summer meeting held at the LHSAA office Thursday.
During his report, Bonine said multiple schools were cited and fined for fan misconduct at LHSAA spring championship events.
Bonine reminded committee members that the host school is responsible for game management, including fan control, at all events. Simply put, Bonine said LHSAA member schools need to do better.
A story about an administrator going to an umpire to ask what the umpire was going to do about fan misconduct was cited by Bonine. He added that fan misconduct is something schools/administrators should address first.
“We need fans, not fanatics,” Bonine offered.
Meeting notes
The executive committee approved the LHSAA calendar for the 2021-22 school year with few changes. One added fall event — the NFHS Section III meeting set for Sept. 13-14 at Baton Rouge’s downtown Hilton — will be hosted by the LHSAA.
Bonine told the committee that staff members from other state associations that are part of the LHSAA’s southern Section III will attend the event, along with directors from several other states and select NFHS staff members, including executive director Karissa Niehoff.
• The softball season dates were tweaked slightly for 2022, based on the Easter holiday period.
The end of the regular season was moved up to April 13 and playoff pairings will be released on April 14. To compensate for that change, the start of the softball regular season was moved up to Feb. 15.
LHSCA Convention
LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade and UL football coach Billy Napier are among the speakers confirmed for the LHSCA Coaches Convention set for July 19-21 at the Crowne Plaza.
LHSCA director Eric Held said the convention falls during an NCAA’s women’s basketball dead period, which prohibits new LSU coach Kim Mulkey from being a guest speaker. Held said Mulkey has agreed to appear at a future LHSCA convention.