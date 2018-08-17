East Ascension quarterback Jason Wakefield is not about to let an injury keep him down. Not even one to the all-important shoulder his throwing arm is attached to.
“I haven’t been throwing as much, trying to keep my reps to a minimum,” Wakefield said in a low-key manner. “It’s starting to heal up now.”
The spring brought major changes for the senior. Wakefield was diagnosed with a torn labrum two weeks into the EAHS baseball season. Ultimately, the injury forced him to give up baseball, his first love.
Wakefield’s decision was a tough one. The 6-foot, 175-pound Wakefield rates football as his new favorite, and it continues a journey that began two years ago.
The Spartans started the 2016 season with six straight losses. East Ascension coach Darnell Lee promoted Wakefield from the junior varsity to the varsity and the Spartans have not looked back. He has a 13-4 record as a starter. EAHS and rival St. Amant tied for the District 5-5A title last year.
Feeling good about his decision did not make giving up baseball any easier for Wakefield, a pitcher/infielder.
“I was playing baseball before I even started playing football,” Wakefield said. “It was tough. I had to give it up so I could go to more rehab appointments. Baseball was my first love, but football has become my No. 1.”
After a strong summer in 7-on-7 competitions, the injury flared up again. Lee opted to have Wakefield sit out Friday’s scrimmage at Central as a precaution. The plan is for Wakefield to return for the Hughes Insurance/Duck Roost Jamboree against Woodlawn at Spartan Stadium next Friday.
Wakefield has become a confident, vocal leader as he enters his third year as a starter, something teammates have noticed.
“The last couple of years I really wasn’t as confident as I am now,” Wakefield said. “I’m definitely looking to be more of a leader now. The guys really seem to follow me and follow what I do, so hopefully that will help us this year.”
Lee saw the possibilities two years ago when Wakefield was the junior varsity quarterback. The EAHS coach said people would show up early to watch Wakefield perform in those games because he was so electric on the field.
“He’s one of those guys who will improve every day and is very coachable,” Lee said. “Kind of a soft-spoken guy, but he’s a warrior.”
Giving up baseball offered one positive result. Without a second sport on his plate, Wakefield carved out more time to improve the mental components of playing quarterback, including recognizing and reading defensive coverages.
Lee said that Wakefield has been working on the spread offense and his pocket awareness, noting that his arm has grown significantly stronger through the rehab treatments.
So far, Wakefield has attracted the interest of some small colleges. He hopes improvements to his game bring a Division I offer. However, helping the Spartans win is his top priority.
“My ultimate goal for my final season would be to win a ton of games and maybe a championship,” Wakefield said.