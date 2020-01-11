Four games in four days is no easy task for any basketball team. Add to that all three opponents are among Louisiana’s girls high school elite and the job gets even tougher.
Even for defending Division II champion Lee High. The Patriots led by as much as 12 points in the fourth quarter, but powered through some poor shooting and uncharacteristic turnovers to claim a 54-46 victory over LaGrange of Lake Charles.
“I just told my coaches … what a week … what an outstanding week we had,” Lee coach Valencia Wilson said. “The girls played really well. That was a phenomenal team we played today, and they pressured us the whole way. We had to grind it out. Diamond (Hunter) didn’t have her best game, but other girls stepped up.”
The game was part of the Big 10 Girls Basketball Classic on Saturday at Madison Prep. It was the fourth win in as many days for Lee (16-3) and the first loss to a Louisiana team for Class 4A LaGrange (18-3). The Patriots beat John Curtis, Doyle and Denham Springs before Saturday's game.
LaGrange made every shot a tough one for Hunter, who finished with 11 points — 12 below her average. Aniya Lagarde had four, which was 14 below her average. But sophomore Ceara Myers posted a double-double with a team-high 15 points and 10 rebounds. Hailey Franklin (12) and Iviona Hatch (11) also scored in double figures for the Patriots.
Jeriah Warren led the Gators with a game-high 17 points, while Dejan Tanks had 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Lee led by just three points after the first quarter and at halftime. Myers scored seven points in the third quarter, and Franklin added in seven in the fourth quarter.
“Both teams played really hard, but I thought (Lee) played with better intensity,” LaGrange coach La’Keem Holmes said. “We need to execute a little better and come out ready from the start and not hold back.”
MOUNT CARMEL 55, UNIVERSITY 45: The battle of Cubs from different classifications was decided in the final four minutes. U-High cut a double-digit MCA lead to four on a jumper by Nya Miller. It was 45-41 with 3:51 remaining.
Mount Carmel close with a 10-4 surge. Miller led UHS (14-5) with 14 points. Sahvani Sancho added 13.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 57, NORTHWEST 37: The Falcons raised their record to 20-1 by scoring 20 second-quarter points to take control. Jaylan James scored a game-high 24 points, while Jade Brumfield added 20.
Lilli Maggio contributed 13 for the winners, including three 3-pointers.