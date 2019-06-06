Two tradition baseball powers made big-name hires on Thursday. Leo McClure has been hired as head coach at Central High, while St. Amant has hired Berwick coach Brandon Bravata, a former Redemptorist player.
McClure, 63, is a 1973 graduate of Central and served as the school’s head basketball coach from 1977-84 and the spent parts of two seasons in the 1990s as the school’s head football coach.
Bravata, 31, coached Berwick to the Class 3A title in 2018 and the semifinals last spring. He previously had other local coaching stints at Catholic-PC and Christian Life.
“To say that the last 24 hours has been a whirlwind would be an understatement,” McClure said. “This is actually a job I applied for 14 years ago and I did not get. Look, I’m a Central guy who bleeds maroon and white. I went to school here and I can’t wait to get started.”
McClure’s sons Trey (former LSU baseball star) and Todd (ex-LSU football star,long-time offensive lineman for Atlanta Falcons) were two of the cornerstones for a Central program that won four Class 4A baseball titles in the 1990s. Central won Class 5A titles in 2017 and 2018 under Mike Forbes, who resigned last month and has been hired as the head coach at 3A Brusly.
“St. Amant has always been one of the top programs in the Baton Rouge area and I’m excited to be a part of it,” Bravata said. “I played youth football at The Pit (St. Amant’s home stadium) and when I was in school we were in the same district with East Ascension and Dutchtown, so I’ve always watched the Ascension programs and respected them.”
The move for Bravata also is family-oriented. He and his wife are expecting their first child and both their parents live in Maurepas, located in southern Livingston Parish not far from the St. Amant area.
“Berwick is such a special place,” Bravata said. “The people here have taken us in as family and it is hard to leave. This job gives us a chance to be close to our parents and it gives the baby the chance to be near them.”
McClure has been involved in youth/instructional baseball for approximately 20 years. He currently coordinates the Louisiana Tigers. His grandson, Maverick McClure, plays for Zachary.
“Todd has already asked me if this means Maverick will get one pitch down the middle for every at-bat against Central and I told him no,” McClure said. “The thing I want to do is get everyone in the Central community involved and bring things together.”