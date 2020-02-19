Scotlandville is ranked 15th in the latest nationwide boys basketball poll released by ESPN. The Hornets (30-3) close out their regular season by hosting Denham Springs Friday night.
The team the Hornets lost to an out-of-state tournament last month, Montverde Academy, continues to be ranked No. 1 in the ESPN poll.
Scotlandville related news came on multiple fronts this week. Two Hornet seniors, Virginia signee Reece Beekman and Tai’Reon Joseph are part of a star-studded LHCA East all-star team that takes on the West squad at 3 p.m. March 21 in Bossier City.
LSU signee Jalen Cook, Episcopal’s DJ Morgan, East Ascension’s Hobert Grayson IV, Kentrell Garnett of Catholic and The Dunham School’s Salle Wilson also are part of the East squad. White Castle’s Keyon Giror is part of the West squad.
Troy Green of White Castle will be the West head coach, while Episcopal’s Chris Beckman Sr. is set to serve as the East assistant coach.
Mahoney by the numbers
East Asension’s Trent Mahoney completed his wrestling career in record-setting fashion by claiming his third LHSAA Division I individual title at 170 pounds last weekend.
Mahoney finished the season with an 83-0 record and ties a state record for most wins in a season that set in 2018. His 295 career wins is the most by a Louisiana wrestler and ranks No. 2 on the National Federation of High Schools record-book list. The single season total of 83 is tied for sixth on the NFHS list.
By finishing with a Louisiana record of 203 career pins Mahoney tied the NFHS career record for pins. His 65 pins this season broke the previous NFHS single-season record.
Soccer all-stars
Three local coaches will play key roles on the LHSCA all-star soccer games set for Feb. 29 at Southeastern Louisiana University. The girls game is set for 9 a.m. and the boys game follows at 11:30 a.m.
Parkview Baptist’s Roger Charcap will serve as head coach for the East squad and Chris Thorne of Denham Springs will be the East assistant coach.
St. Michael’s Phillip Silverman will be an assistant coach for the East girls team.
Moss offered by LSU
The late Billy Cannon is the best-known running back to come out of Istrouma High. And now another Indian RB has a Tiger offer.
Sophomore Le'Veon Moss recently received an LSU scholarship offer. Moss earned All-Metro and LSWA All-State honors as a kick return in Istrouma's first varsity season in six seasons. He also rushed for 1,200 yards.