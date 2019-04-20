Top-seeded Parkview Baptist felt some pressure in the early going of its Division II softball playoff game against No. 8 Academy of Our Lady, but a dominant pitching performance by Kassie Salling gave the Eagles all the time they needed to settle in.
Salling struck out 15 batters, and Parkview scored in each of its last four at-bats on its way to a 7-1 over the Penguins at Parkview Baptist.
The two-time defending Division II champion Eagles advance to next week’s state tournament beginning Friday at Sulphur’s Frasch Park. It is the fifth consecutive state tournament appearance for Parkview, whose semifinal opponent will be the winner between Thomas Jefferson and De La Salle.
Salling threw 116 pitches in seven innings, walked two and gave up two hits. She struck out half of the 30 batters she faced, but had to pitch around four Parkview errors.
“It's kind of tough sometimes when you’re playing behind Kassie because you don’t get too many ground balls,” Parkview coach Ashlee Weems said. “I knew Academy of Our Lady was going to put the ball in play — some way, some how they were going to figure it out. They’re a scrappy team.”
Academy of Our Lady (16-9) started senior Kaitlyn Lubbert in the circle, the same pitcher the Penguins used when they lost to Parkview 9-8 in the 2017 semifinals. Lubbert retired the first six Eagles she faced, and had a 1-0 lead before the Parkview bats came to life in the third inning.
Audrey Greely, who went 3 for 4 with a triple and three stolen bases, got Parkview started with a two-out single in the third. After Greely stole second, Madison Watson got the first of her three RBIs with a double to left. Jaci Vannorden followed with an RBI single, and the Eagles had a 2-1 lead.
Parkview stretched the lead to 3-1 on Meghan Mitchell’s RBI single in the fourth.
In the fifth, Watson hit a two-run home run to center field, and Taylor Spencer added a solo shot to left-center.
Academy of Our Lady stranded a bunt single in the first inning, and picked up its second hit in the sixth, a one-out liner to right by Eden Messa. Ca’Terra Bates drew a walk to put to Penguins on base, but Salling got a fly ball out and a strikeout to end the threat.
“I thought we played our game, but their pitcher was outstanding today,” Academy of Our Lady coach Frank Palmisano said. “She had 15 strikeouts and gave up maybe one hit. That was the ballgame right there. They made a couple of errors, we had a few opportunities, but we had one base hit and you can’t win games like that. (Salling) was dominant.”