SHREVEPORT — Chances for a role reversal always exist when top-flight football programs meet Sixth-ranked Zachary High experienced it first-hand Saturday.
Deerfield Beach, a Florida-based team led by a lineup full of Division I prospects, ran away with a 53-0 victory over the Broncos in the first game at the Landers Battle on the Border IX at Independence Stadium.
Florida State commitment Jaylan Knighton had 235 yards total offense and three touchdowns for the Bucks of Broward County. “We came out and worked hard in practice last week,” Knighton said. “We’re a hard-working team. Everyone comes and works every day with no days off. These are the results that we get.”
Knighton was not the whole show. Tulane commitment Michael Pratt who threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns as DBHS had a size advantage and used it to dominate play along the offensive and defensive lines to set the tone.
How dominant were the Bucks? Zachary quarterback Keilon Brown, a Memphis commitment and a two-time Class 5A all-state player, finished two of 11 for seven yards as Zachary fell to 0-2.
Still, ZHS coach David Brewerton said he expects the experience to dividends for the Broncos later this season. Zachary hosts Brandon, Miss., Friday.
“When you play a team like (Deerfield) that, you have to play almost perfect,” Brewerton said. “We played far from that and just didn’t make enough plays. When you don’t move the chains, you get in a rut. We definitely got into rut.
“You take a look at how our team is going to define itself during times like this. Are we going to grow up and compete every week? You realize that the goals you set at the beginning of the year are still absolutely attainable to win a district championship and we can still make a playoff run and we can still win a championship.”
The Deerfield offensive started with a 49-yard TD run up the sideline by Knighton. After a quick three-and-out, the Bucks took over at midfield. Pratt and Knighton moved Deerfield to the red zone. Knighton finished the drive with an 8-yard run to increase the lead to 13-0 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Pratt found a favorite target in Bryce Gowdy with two touchdowns, a 17-yarder and one from 49 yards. Zachary’s offense could not get past the Deerfield defense and managed just 42 yards offense the first half. ZHS recorded only three first downs.
Deerfield then dominated the second half as Knighton struck again on a 44-yard run. The Bucks added touchdowns from Jamarion McDougle and Jamaree Dukes in the fourth quarter.