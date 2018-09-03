One of the River Parishes biggest rivalries continues this week as St. James rides across the Mississippi River to Lutcher.
It is the 40th meeting of the cross-river rivals, counting regular-season games and playoffs. In 1984 and 2002 the teams met twice — once in the regular season and again in the playoffs.
Then there was a 10-year hiatus during which no games were scheduled between the two.
The rivalry resumed in 2015 with the Wildcats and the Bulldogs meeting in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the Class 3A state title. Lutcher won 32-0 with former Bulldogs coach Tim Detillier taking a victory over his longtime assistant, Dwain Jenkins, who was then the coach at St. James but is now the head coach at Lutcher.
Got all that?
St. James leads the series 21-18 and won last year’s game 36-33.
The Wildcats are coming off an impressive win over their other big rival, West St. John. St. James posted the most lopsided win in that series history, 43-0. The Wildcats scored on five of their first six possessions and added a 70-yard kickoff return — all in the first half. Quarterback Shamar Smith rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Sean Leboeuf rushed for 93 yards and Dontaz Sterling rushed for43 yards.
Lutcher dropped its season opener on the road at East Ascension, 48-30. LHS quarterback Kolby Bourgeois was 20 of 35 for 316 yards and four touchdowns.
New coaches seeking first win
Both new coaches in the River Parishes lost their debuts as East St. John and Riverside lost in their season openers to Baton Rouge teams Friday night.
First-year East St. John coach Brandon Brown, an ESJHS alum, saw his Wildcats fall to Plaquemine 42-20.
Plaquemine rolled up 416 yards against East St. John. The Green Devils led 28-0 at halftime.
“It was a wonderful feeling to be back home,” Brown said. “But it didn’t go as we had hoped.”
The Wildcats travel to Hoss Memtsas Stadium to play West Jefferson this week.
Riverside Academy first-year coach Kevin Dizer lost his debut at Southern Lab 42-13.
The Rebels Kash Foley took a pitch and ran 60 yards to score the first TD. But the Kittens came back to score 28 unanswered points on the way to a 28-7 halftime lead. David Reynaud returned an interception for Riverside’s only other touchdown.
The Rebels travel to Lake Charles to face Barbe in Week 2.