The Liberty Patriots (7-2) defeated the Rayne Mighty Wolves (5-3) in a nondistrict showdown Friday 23-22 in overtime.
Rayne struck first, but the Patriots managed to block the extra point. Liberty responded on the ensuing possession when junior Kaleb Jackson scored a touchdown for a 7-6 lead.
The Mighty Wolves took control in the second quarter with a touchdown pass and field goal for a 16-7 halftime lead.
After a scoreless third quarter, Liberty scored nine points in the fourth to send it to overtime at 16-16.
Rayne scored a touchdown but missed the extra point, which opened the door for the Patriots to score on the next play and convert the extra point for the win.
How the game was won
With just over one minute left, Liberty blocked a field goal attempt by Rayne that would have given the Might Wolves a 19-16 lead. Not only did Liberty block the kick, it caught the ball and ran it back for a touchdown for a 22-16 lead.
However, the touchdown was called back due to an early whistle by one of the referees, and the game eventually went into overtime.
Rayne running back Darian Chevalier punched in a 3-yard touchdown on fourth down in overtime, but the Mighty Wolves missed the point after. The Patriots scored a touchdown on the next play of the game for the victory.
Players of the game
Liberty Secondary
Liberty’s secondary clinched the victory. Junior Richard McKneely pulled in an interception in the third quarter to end a promising drive by the Mighty Wolves. Senior Brandon Davis pulled in an interception in the fourth quarter to keep the Patriots alive. The secondary, along with the rest of the defense, kept Rayne from scoring a point in the second half.
They Said it
Liberty coach Drey Trosclair: “We had a senior field goal kicker that we trusted. He missed a field goal earlier in the game. We went back to him and he made a field goal to tie the game. There is nobody that we trust more to make it for us.”
Notable
• There was an extensive delay with under 8 minutes left after an injury to Rayne's Mason Chenevert. Chenevert went down and did not get up for several minutes. Chenevert ultimately managed to stand up but was taken out of the game by stretcher.
• Rayne’s six-game winning streak was snapped.
• Twice during the game Liberty came out of the red zone without points, costing the Patriots a chance to get back in the game. The Patriots were held on fourth-and-goal in the second quarter and missed a field goal in the third quarter.