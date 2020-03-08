For top-seeded Peabody its latest berth is not just another of many in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament that begins Tuesday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
Peabody’s legendary coach Charles Smith became Louisiana’s all-time winningest high school boys basketball coach when the Warhorses defeated McMain 60-45 in Friday’s Class 4A semifinal round. Smith now has 1,072 victories in 35 seasons.
The late Joel Hawkins, who coached at Southern Lab and Lake Providence, held the previous record with 1,071. Peabody (33-3) faces No. 5 Woodlawn-Shreveport in a 4A semifinal set for 8 p.m. Thursday in Lake Charles.
Smith’s Peabody teams have won eight LHSAA titles and have claimed two runner-up finishes.
They’re back
Class 5A is the only bracket that does not have a defending champion set to compete at the LHSAA tourney.
Second-seeded Breaux Bridge (27-8) of Class 4A, third-seeded Madison Prep (27-7) of 3A, second-seeded Rayville (26-5) of 2A, Class 1A North Central (25-7), top-seeded Simsboro (32-4) of Class B and sixth-seeded Simpson (22-14) of Class C all return.
The select semifinals feature three defending champions: No. 1 seed Scotlandville (32-3) in Division I, top-seeded St. Thomas More (24-4) in Division II and top-seeded Jehovah-Jireh (26-18) in Division V.
North Central in 1A, Hicks in Class C and St. Mary’s-Natchitoches of Division IV each have the chance to sweep boys/girls titles in the same year. The respective girls teams at each school won titles last week.
Arceneaux honored
St. Amant athletic trainer Scott Arceneaux is one of the two latest inductees into the Louisiana Athletic Trainers Association’s Hall of Fame. LSU’s Jack Marucci is the other inductee.
Arceneaux is in his 25th year at St. Amant. He oversees 28 sports and 38 teams for the Gators. Marucci is in his 24th year at LSU. Both will be honored during a May 29 ceremony in Covington.
Prep notables
East Ascension assistant football coach B.J. Young has been hired as the new head football coach at South Lafourche. Young is a former Southeastern Louisiana University quarterback.
• Former Madison Prep basketball player William Loyd of Xavier was voted the MVP of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference tournament after leading the Gold Rush past Tougaloo in the title game.
Loyd’s play helped Xavier (27-6) win its first GCAC tourney since 1996. The Gold Rush await an NAIA tourney berth, which will be announced Wednesday.
• Former Brusly High wrestler Kendon Lee finished as an NAIA runner-up for Grand View (Iowa) in the 141-pound weight class Saturday. Lee was previously at JUCO All-American at Northeastern Oklahoma.
Compiled by Robin Fambrough