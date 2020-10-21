Class 5A/4A
Rushing
41-445, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 3 TDs
32-438, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 4 TDs
28-280, Pierson Parent, Dutchtown, 4 TDs
47-265, Reggie Sims, St. Amant, 4 TDs
48-238, Daylen Lee, Live Oak, 1 TD
24-232, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 3 TDs
23-191, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 5 TDs
Passing
738, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 39-63-1, 9 TDs
498, C’Zavian Teasett, Scotlandville, 41-68-2, 5 TDs
456, Rickie Collins, Woodlawn, 20-36-2, 4 TDs
427, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 25-40-1, 3 TDs
357, Troy Dunn, East Ascension, 24-47-1, 3 TDs
329, Landon O'Connor, Catholic, 34-55-1, 2 TDs
296, Brock Magee, 19-49-0, 4 TDs
Receiving
16-311, Brian Thomas Jr., Walker, 4 TDs
11-232, Noah Loque, St. Amant, 3 TDs
15-215, Remy Rizzuto, St. Amant, 3 TDs
7-210, Justin Storks, St. Amant, 2 TDs
9-163, Chris Hilton Jr, Zachary, 2 TDs
8-141, Marlon Thomas, Scotlandville, 1 TD
11-131, Jaquel Mack, East Ascension, 1 TD
5-127, Kyle Jones, Woodlawn, 2 TDs
Punting
37.0, Chris Donnelly, Dutchtown, 2-74
36.9, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 7-258
35.6, Kylan Dupre, Catholic, 10-356
34.5, Brian Tellez, East Ascension, 5-173
33.0, Kullen Wheat, East Ascension, 9-297
30.7, Landon Ratcliff, Live Oak, 10-307
Scoring
36, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 6 TDs
32, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 5 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
30, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 5 TDs
30, George Hart, Catholic, 5 TDs
24, Pierson Parent, Dutchtown, 4 TDs
24, Reggie Sims, St. Amant, 4 TDs
24, Brian Thomas Jr., Walker, 4 TDs
20, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 3 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
19, Chris Donnelly, Dutchtown, 16 PATs, 1 FG
Class 3A and below
Rushing
35-540, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 10 TDs
47-528, Ra’Saun Storks, Lutcher, 9 TDs
34-400, Roderique Valentine, East Iberville, 5 TDs
24-359, Chris Boudreaux, East Iberville, 3 TDs
44-350, D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher, 4 TDs
26-316, Donovan McCray, Mentorship Academy, 5 TDs
19-310, Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic, 5 TDs
48-298, JJ Doherty, Albany, 7 TDs
33-192, Rae’land Johnson, Donaldsonville, 1 TD
Passing
721, Taylor Dupont, St. John, 48-102-, 7 TDs
664, Bennett Clement, West Feliciana, 37-62-2, 5 TDs
649, JJ Doherty, Albany, 47-82-3, 7 TDs
291, Treveyon Brown, Donaldsonville, 13-23-3, 5 TDs
288, D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher, 18-33-0, 2 TDs
170, Dylan Mehrotra, Episcopal, 15-24-1, 5 TDs
157, Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 8-21-0, 1 TD
Receiving
25-318, Joseph Schlatre, St. John, 4 TDs
17-280, Aeneaus Lemay, West Feliciana, 3 TDs
8-240, Nick Daigle, St. John, 2 TDs
15-190, Michael McCahill, Albany, 2 TDs
6-172, Sam Scott, Lutcher, 2 TDs
9-169, Reece Wolfe, Albany, 2 TDs
4-157, Jamarcus Miller, Donaldsonville, 3 TDs
Punting
39.4, Josh Collier, Donaldsonville, 5-197
37.0, John Bueche, St. John, 2-74
36.0, Parker Sanchez, Episcopal, 3-114
32.8, Noah Detillier, Lutcher, 5-164
Scoring
72, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 12 TDs
54, Ra’Saun Storks, Lutcher, 9 TDs
42, JJ Doherty, Albany, 7 TDs
34, Donovan McCray, Mentorship Academy, 5 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs
30, Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic, 5 TDs
30, Joseph Schlatre, St. John, 5 TDs
30, Roderique Valentine, East Iberville, 5 TDs