Class 5A/4A

Rushing

41-445, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 3 TDs

32-438, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 4 TDs

28-280, Pierson Parent, Dutchtown, 4 TDs

47-265, Reggie Sims, St. Amant, 4 TDs

48-238, Daylen Lee, Live Oak, 1 TD

24-232, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 3 TDs

23-191, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 5 TDs

Passing

738, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 39-63-1, 9 TDs

498, C’Zavian Teasett, Scotlandville, 41-68-2, 5 TDs

456, Rickie Collins, Woodlawn, 20-36-2, 4 TDs

427, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 25-40-1, 3 TDs

357, Troy Dunn, East Ascension, 24-47-1, 3 TDs

329, Landon O'Connor, Catholic, 34-55-1, 2 TDs

296, Brock Magee, 19-49-0, 4 TDs

Receiving

16-311, Brian Thomas Jr., Walker, 4 TDs

11-232, Noah Loque, St. Amant, 3 TDs

15-215, Remy Rizzuto, St. Amant, 3 TDs

7-210, Justin Storks, St. Amant, 2 TDs

9-163, Chris Hilton Jr, Zachary, 2 TDs

8-141, Marlon Thomas, Scotlandville, 1 TD

11-131, Jaquel Mack, East Ascension, 1 TD

5-127, Kyle Jones, Woodlawn, 2 TDs

Punting

37.0, Chris Donnelly, Dutchtown, 2-74

36.9, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 7-258

35.6, Kylan Dupre, Catholic, 10-356

34.5, Brian Tellez, East Ascension, 5-173

33.0, Kullen Wheat, East Ascension, 9-297

30.7, Landon Ratcliff, Live Oak, 10-307

Scoring

36, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 6 TDs

32, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 5 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

30, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 5 TDs

30, George Hart, Catholic, 5 TDs

24, Pierson Parent, Dutchtown, 4 TDs

24, Reggie Sims, St. Amant, 4 TDs

24, Brian Thomas Jr., Walker, 4 TDs

20, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 3 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

19, Chris Donnelly, Dutchtown, 16 PATs, 1 FG

Class 3A and below

Rushing

35-540, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 10 TDs

47-528, Ra’Saun Storks, Lutcher, 9 TDs

34-400, Roderique Valentine, East Iberville, 5 TDs

24-359, Chris Boudreaux, East Iberville, 3 TDs

44-350, D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher, 4 TDs

26-316, Donovan McCray, Mentorship Academy, 5 TDs

19-310, Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic, 5 TDs

48-298, JJ Doherty, Albany, 7 TDs

33-192, Rae’land Johnson, Donaldsonville, 1 TD

Passing

721, Taylor Dupont, St. John, 48-102-, 7 TDs

664, Bennett Clement, West Feliciana, 37-62-2, 5 TDs

649, JJ Doherty, Albany, 47-82-3, 7 TDs

291, Treveyon Brown, Donaldsonville, 13-23-3, 5 TDs

288, D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher, 18-33-0, 2 TDs

170, Dylan Mehrotra, Episcopal, 15-24-1, 5 TDs

157, Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 8-21-0, 1 TD

Receiving

25-318, Joseph Schlatre, St. John, 4 TDs

17-280, Aeneaus Lemay, West Feliciana, 3 TDs

8-240, Nick Daigle, St. John, 2 TDs

15-190, Michael McCahill, Albany, 2 TDs

6-172, Sam Scott, Lutcher, 2 TDs

9-169, Reece Wolfe, Albany, 2 TDs

4-157, Jamarcus Miller, Donaldsonville, 3 TDs

Punting

39.4, Josh Collier, Donaldsonville, 5-197

37.0, John Bueche, St. John, 2-74

36.0, Parker Sanchez, Episcopal, 3-114

32.8, Noah Detillier, Lutcher, 5-164

Scoring

72, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 12 TDs

54, Ra’Saun Storks, Lutcher, 9 TDs

42, JJ Doherty, Albany, 7 TDs

34, Donovan McCray, Mentorship Academy, 5 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs

30, Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic, 5 TDs

30, Joseph Schlatre, St. John, 5 TDs

30, Roderique Valentine, East Iberville, 5 TDs

