At Highland Road Park
Girls
Team results: 1. St. Joseph’s Academy (SJA), 64; Ruston (RHS), 76; 3. Vandebilt Catholic (VCHS), 162; 4. Dominican, 168; 5. Christ Episcopal, 224; 6. E.D. White, 244; 7. St. Scholastica, 260; 8. Mt. Carmel, 267; 9. Mandeville, 275; 10. Teurlings Catholic, 284; 11. Episcopal, 340; 12. Cedar Creek, 352; 13. Lafayette, 404; 14. University Lab, 409; 15. Isidore Newman, 446; 16. Academy of Sacred Heart, 471; 17. Dutchtown, 473; 18. St. Michael the Archangel, 489; 19. Walker, 493; 20. Louise McGehee, 495; 21. Fontainebleau, 504; 22. Denham Springs, 518; 23. Parkway, 528; 24. Zachary, 565; 25. Parkview Baptist, 596; 26. Ponchatoula, 630; 27. Slidell, 702; 28. West Feliciana, 708; 29. East Ascension, 788.
Top individuals individual: 1. Lily Garrett, Ruston, 18:33.42; 2. Ava Hartman, Isidore Newman, 18:49.01; 3. Morgan Trauth, 19:07.53; 4. Ella Chesnut, VCHS, 19:07.53; 5. Grace Rennhoff, SJA, 19:10.94; 6. Cayden Boudreaux, Albany, 19:22.21; 7. Amber B roussard, Lafayette, 19:22.48; 8. Svenya Stoyanoff, Christ Episcopal, 19:35.68; 9. Sydney Owens, RHS, 19:38.82; 10. Lexi Guidry, Teurlings Catholic, 19:40.36; 11. Elise Raque, Dominican, 19:45.28; 12. Hannah Vaughan, SJA, 19:47.41; 13. Riley Ries, Dunham, 19:47.91; 14. Brooke Spalitta, Fontainebleau, 19:49.48; 15. Madeline Gardiner, SJA, 19:55.81.
Boys
Team results: 1. Catholic (CHS), 78; 2. Ruston, 107; 3. Brother Martin, 133; 4. Mandeville, 162; 5. Jesuit, 193; 6. Teurlings Catholic (TCHS), 253; 7. Holy Cross, 271; 8. Dunham, 305; 9. St. Michael the Archangel, 306; 10. Zachary, 335; 11. Parkway, 346; 12. Christ Episcopal, 367; 14. Walker, 379; 15. Parkview Baptist, 380; 16. St. Paul’s, 384; 17. University Lab, 384; 18. Fontainebleau, 436; 19. E.D. White, 443; 20. Isidore Newman, 460; 21. Vandebilt Catholic, 477; 22. Lafayette, 590; 23. West Feliciana, 592; 24. Live Oak, 624; 25. Dutchtown, 714; 26. Slidell, 717; 27. Cedar Creek, 740; 28. Terrebonne, 797; 29. Ponchatoula, 804; 30. St. Thomas Aquinas, 813; 31. Hahnville, 826; 32. Denham Springs, 898; 33. Pope John Paul II, 943; 34. Archbishop Hannan, 984; 35. Lakeshore, 1014.
Top individual: Caleb Babineaux, 15:56.17; 2. Jake Tournillion, Christ Episcopal, 15:59.08; 3. John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 16:02.75; 4. John Hall Hays, University, 16:10.56; 5. Ty Frazier, Fontainebleau, 16:11.30; 6. Cameron Kelly, TCHS, 16:12.42; 7. Nathan Fontan, Mandeville, 16:16.49; 8. Benjamin Lewis, Fontainebleau, 16:18.06; 9. Brady Mullen, Jesuit, 16:21.81; 10. Bryar Madden, Ruston, 16:24.69; 11. Steven Mayer, CHS, 16:26.34; 12. Owen Tauzin, E.D. White, 16:28.79; 13. Matthew Maynard, CHS, 16:34.76; 14. Gabriel Faltin, Parkway, 16:35.92; 15. Caleb Ackman, Zachary, 16:36.26.