Compared to last season, Madison Prep is about eight games behind the number it played at this point last season. Tuesday night, the Chargers showed their level of play is right on schedule.
Behind a total team effort, nine Chargers scored points as they blew past Scotlandville 74-40 at the Hornets gym.
MPA coach Dwayne Hayes said his team’s maturity has helped it weather the uncertainty of this year’s season.
“I tell the kids to go out and play every game like it's your last one because we don’t know how the season will go,” he said. “But I like where we’re at. I think we’re further along than we were at this point last season.”
Madison Prep (7-2) got two 3-pointers from Allasia Washington as it jumped out to a 13-5 first-quarter lead. The Chargers led 18-6 heading to the second quarter, and continued to expand their lead throughout the game.
Washington led the Chargers with 18 points, and got support from Aynessia Bell with 11 points. Post player Laila Robinson added 13 points.
Scotlandville (7-4), which lost its fourth consecutive game, struggled shooting the ball in shooting 18% from the field. The Hornets had chances to cut into the Madison Prep lead at the foul line, but made only 16 of 36 free throws.
Scotlandville’s Kaitlynn Harris found her shooting touch in the fourth quarter, and finished with a game-high 22 points. She was the only Hornet that scored in double figures.
“We took the shots we work on in practice every day. Unfortunately, the rim got tight on us,” first-year Scotlandville coach Charles Booker said. “We didn’t box out well, and when you’re playing a team as tough as Madison Prep you don’t get many opportunities.”
Behind the inside work of Robinson, Keiresten Dunn and Jada Nora, Madison Prep outrebounded Scotlandville 64-36.
Scotlandville’s best run came midway through the second quarter. Dunn’s layup game MPA a 24-8 lead, but the Hornets responded by outscoring the Chargers 10-2 over a two-minute span. Kamiera McDonald was the spark with two steals and a three-point play.
The Chargers went on to take a 34-20 halftime lead.
Madison Prep put the game away in the third quarter when it outscored Scotlandville 21-2 to take a 55-22 lead. Scotlandville got no closer than 25 points in the fourth quarter.
“In certain spots, I liked the way we played tonight,” Hayes said. “We’ve got room for improvement and we’ve got to continue to work. At this point, we’re just playing and trying to get better.”