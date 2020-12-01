BRUSLY — There was a fast start, some hot shooting, a big lead and a furious comeback.
But with Joe Calloway scoring a game-high 23 points and pulling down 12 rebounds, Plaquemine held on to notch a 59-55 victory over west side rival Brusly Tuesday night at BHS.
“We knew it was going to be hostile environment, so we knew we had to come in and compete the entire game,” Calloway said. “In the fourth quarter, we got away from what we needed to do and broke down defensively. At the end, we just had to push through.”
With the win, the Class 4A Green Devils are 3-1, while 3A Brusly falls to 2-2. Keithen Ranell added 15 for the winners. Ja’sean LeDuff led the Panthers, who dressed out just nine players, with 17 points. Jonathan Jones contributed 12.
“Obviously, we’ve got a young team and are short on bodies,” acting Brusly coach Waitari Marsh said. “Not making any excuses, but it was a factor. (Plaquemine) played well.
“But like I said before the game, we could not beat ourselves. We started during the ball over, and it affected our shots and then it impacted our defense. It just kind of snowballed, but I’m proud of the way they fought to the end.”
Marsh took over for BHS coach Kirby Loupe, who is currently in quarantine. It was close for the first 13 minutes.
Plaquemine outscored Brusly 14-3 in the final 2:44 of the first half to break open a close game as Calloway scored 14 first-half points.
The teams traded the lead four times in the first period. A layup by Jonathan Jones put Brusly ahead 14-13 with less than a minute left in the first quarter. Ranel scored with 29.1 seconds left to give PHS a 15-14 lead going into the second period.
Brusly built a 20-15 lead in the opening minutes of the third period. But the advantage evaporated as Plaquemine increased its offensive intensity. The Green Devils made 10 of 14 second-quarter shots from the field, including 3-pointers by Gary Nicholas and Shannon Osborne.
Plaquemine scored twice in the first minute of the third quarter and continued to pull away. The Green Devils led by as much as 17 points in the period before Brusly countered with a 6-0 run. A baseline jumper by Frank Samuel at the buzzer made it a 49-38 game.
The Green Devils survived two fourth-quarter scoring droughts of more than two minutes. Brusly got within four in the final two minutes, but could get no closer. Calloway made two free throws with 11.6 seconds left to close out the win.
“We had chances to put them away,” Plaquemine coach Donald Johnson said. “Then momentum changed, and we got a little sloppy. There are things we can do better. But a win is a win.”