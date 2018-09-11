With five returning starters from a 35-8 team that advanced to the Division III state semifinals in 2017, Parkview Baptist has high expectations for its volleyball team.
Parkview is living up to those standards after running its record to 9-1 following a 25-11, 25-20 and 25-5 sweep of Episcopal on Tuesday night at Parkview.
“Our serving was consistent tonight,” Parkview coach Becky Madden said. “Our offense ran a lot of free ball plays tonight which was great.”
Episcopal (1-2) had trouble with its serve-receive game. Coach Madeline Gugich said her team did well in serve-receive against its first two opponents.
“Parkview did a good job of putting us on our heels a little bit with their serves,” Gugich said. “They served us pretty tough and we struggled running a solid offense. Parkview is a fast-paced and quick-tempo team.
"We were sending balls too tight to the net.”
Episcopal did battle to force several long rallies. Parkview more often than not came out on top in the rallies as its defense hunkered down and the Eagles were able to get the ball wide to their hitters.
“Defensively we’re doing well this year,” Madden said. “Our senior libero, Bailey Lyons, takes control of that back row and does a good job.”
Lyons had 14 digs, two aces and three assists. Sophomore Taylor Daugherty added 10 digs and 31 assists. Seniors Audrey Greely and Madison Cassidy had five digs.
“We couldn’t finish the rallies,” Gugich said. “Playing Parkview helps us. We know what we need to work on. We’re going to get better. These girls are determined and prideful.”
In the first set, Parkview 6-foot senior Korie Peyton hit a cross to put her team up 17-9. The Eagles went on a 6-0 run behind left-hander Peyton’s serve. She had two of her six aces in that run.
Episcopal rallied from a 15-7 deficit in the second set to pull within 20-17 on an ace by Amelia Alexander. Julia Pearce, a 5-8 senior, had three of her team-high eight kills in that stretch. Parkview led 24-18 on a power shot by Peyton.
Parkview jumped to an 18-1 lead with Lyons serving for 14 points in the third set. Greely had the winning shot.
Cassidy and Peyton led the Eagles in kills with 16 and 12, respectively. Greely added six kills.
Gracie Veillon, a 5-9 senior, had seven assists, five kills and four digs for the Knights. Pearce added five assists, two digs and two blocks.
“I thought we played flat in the second set,” Madden said. “We can play better than that.
"This year we're a really balanced team with two strong middles. We've got to keep playing and working to get better.”