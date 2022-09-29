ASCENSION CATHOLIC
AT EPISCOPAL
7 p.m. at EHS
Plenty to like about this matchup with unbeaten Class 2A Episcopal (4-0) hosting 1A ACHS (3-1). You have two top local QBs in EHS’ Lewis Ward (795 yards, 6 TDs) and the Bulldogs’ Bryce Leonard (733 yards, 9 TDs). Extra point: Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois is a former Ascension Catholic quarterback.
DE LA SALLE
AT EAST ASCENSION
7 p.m. Spartan Stadium-Gonzales Primary School
Call it another gut check to close out the predistrict gauntlet for EAHS (1-3). Th Class 4A Cavaliers (4-0) have already beaten two 5A foes and ousted St. Charles Catholic last week. DLS’ 6-foot-8 OL Caden Jones has multiple Power 5 offers and provide another big test for the Spartan defense.
ST. JAMES AT
WOODLAWN
7 p.m. at WHS
Not an average 3A vs. 5A nondistrict game. QB Rickie Collins of Woodlawn and St. James ATH Khai Prean are LSU commitments. How WHS responds to the Wildcats’ experienced OL is worth watching. Added extra-point: In 2016, first-year SJHS coach LaVanta Davis coached Scotlandville to a Division I runner-up finish.