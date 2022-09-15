COUNTRY DAY
AT EPISCOPAL
7 p.m. at Episcopal
These Class 2A teams play each other regularly. Both are off to 2-0 starts and averaging more than 30 points per game. If you want to gauge how good they are, this game could be a measuring stick. Episcopal QB Lewis Ward has passed for 310 yards to help lead the Knights.
DESTREHAN
VS. EAST ASCENSION
7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium-Gonzales Primary School
East Ascension (1-1) plays another top 10 opponent in No. 3 Destrehan (2-0). The Spartans see a tough schedule as a springboard to playoff success and DHS is up next. Watch the two Tulane commitments — Destrehan dual threat QB Jai Eugene Jr. (projected as a DB) and EAHS RB Walter Samuel.
UNIVERSITY VS.
CATHOLIC
7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
What’s not to like about two top teams from different classes forming a rivalry? You have top recruits in Class 3A No. 2 U-High’s LB Jaiden Ausberry (Notre Dame) and WR Shelton Sampson Jr. (LSU) of 5A No. 4 Catholic. Extra point: UHS coach Andy Martin was once the DC at Catholic.