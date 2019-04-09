CLINTON — Central Private hadn’t beaten rival Silliman Institute since the 2016 season, and the Rebels appeared to be headed for another loss to the Wildcats on Tuesday evening.
Instead, trailing by three runs through 4½ innings, the Rebels rallied with four runs in the bottom of the fifth, and went on to post a 7-5 win over Silliman in the first game of a best-of-three series.
The win gives CPS (18-5-1) a margin for error when the teams resume their series on Friday at Silliman. The schools will play a doubleheader with the series winner able to claim the championship of the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools district 5-3A.
“We have a lot of experienced kids, and we’ve worked all year on composure and playing the same all seven innings,” CPS coach Wes Theriot said. “The last time we were in this situation we figured out how to come through and really come together.”
Central Private, which outhit Silliman 9-2, started its fifth inning rally with two consecutive hits. Cole Birdsong doubled and scored on Gave Spedale’s single. One out later, Michael Friedman doubled home Spedale, and later scored the tying run on a throwing error.
Beau Powers drove in Kaleb Fontenot with the go-ahead run.
For CPS, Parker Toural had two hits and two RBIs while Powers and Spedale each had two hits and an RBI.
Colton Huff pitched 2⅓ innings in relief of Jace Pendarvis to get the win. Trip Flotte earned the save after holding SIlliman scoreless over the last 1⅓ innings.
Silliman used a walk and an infield single to put two runners in scoring position with out in the top of the seventh. Flotte got a ground ball out and issued another walk before getting Jonathon Elbourne to ground out to short to end the game.
“I was nervous, but I had confidence I would get them out,” said Flotte, a sophomore left-hander. “Things went my way.”
Silliman took a 4-1 lead with three runs in the fourth inning without collecting a hit. The Wildcats did their damage with help from four walks, a hit batter, two wild pitches and two passed balls.
Central Private took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Cole Birdsong was hit by a pitch, stole second and moved to third on a fly ball out. Birdsong scored on Toural’s infield single.
Silliman tied the game in the top of the second. Ben Lejeune doubled to left field, stole third and scored on a ground out.
“It felt surreal because we hadn’t beaten (Silliman) since before I came here my sophomore year,” Toural said. “They put a couple of runs on the board, but I was really proud of our pitching tonight.”