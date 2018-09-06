A day of turmoil ended on a bright note for Walker High, which defeated Broadmoor 27-6 on a soggy field Thursday night.
Three hours before kickoff, the Wildcats learned they would play the game without coaches — one of whom was head coach Lester Ricard Jr.
But Walker maintained its focus once the game kicked off.
“We’ve got some resilient kids,” acting head coach Cecil Thomas said. “You never know what you’re going to go through in a day, but we’re real proud of these kids. Whatever the case may be, they came through and answered the bell.”
Walker High principal Jason St. Pierre said the absence of the two coaches was an internal matter. He had no further comment Thursday night.
Wildcats quarterback Ethan McMasters completed 6 of 13 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns. His 68-yard scoring pass to Trent Montgomery midway through the third quarter effectively put the game out of reach.
“We had to step up and play football,” McMasters said. “We had a lot of distractions going on, but we were just focused on the game. We wanted to take the task that was at hand and get the win.”
Demetrie Wright gained 62 yards on 17 carries while Byron Lockhard Jr., picked up 55 yards and a touchdown on just three rushes.
Defensively, Walker gave up a long touchdown pass to Broadmoor in the first quarter but didn’t allow the Buccaneers to reach the red zone the rest of the game.
Broadmoor quarterback Najee Jones completed 7 of 24 passes for 86 yards. Most of those yards came on a 44-yard touchdown pass to Dimarco Nobles that gave Broadmoor a 6-0 first-quarter lead.
“We’re real proud of our defense,” Thomas said. “They carried through with the game plan and did a great job all week of preparing.”
Statistically, the teams were close to even in the first half, but Walker came to life after Broadmoor scored the game’s first touchdown.
Trailing 6-0, Walker drove 54 yards for the go-ahead score following Broadmoor’s kickoff. Byron Lockhart ignited the series with a 24-yard run, and finished it off with a 21-yard burst for the score.
Jerome Johnson’s extra point put the Wildcats ahead for good at 7-6.
Walker wasted little time increasing its lead. Ire Talbert intercepted Jones on Broadmoor’s next possession, returning it 24 yards for another touchdown. The Wildcats added a third touchdown late in the half.
After holding Broadmoor on downs at the WHS 37, Walker went 63 yards in four plays. The Wildcats were helped by a pass interference penalty against the Bucs. They also got three completions from McMasters, the last one a 13-yard strike to Jalen Cook in the end zone.
Walker finished the half with eight first downs and 140 yards of total offense. Broadmoor had seven first downs and 139 yards but was 1 of 8 on third-down conversions.