In the past, the LHSAA’s second classification meeting turned contentious as coaches and administrators argued passionately about which districts their schools should be placed in.
Not this time around. Though 71 coaches/administrators signed in for Monday’s second meeting for the next two-year cycle there were statements made and little open disagreement.
The meeting at the LHSAA office lasted an hour. LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine offered Thanksgiving well-wishes to those who left after making their case after the LHSAA also shared its second classification plan publicly.
A two-year classification plan for 2019-20 and 2020-21 will be adopted by the LHSAA’s executive committee at a third meeting Nov. 29. It will coincide with the committee’s winter meeting during which the January convention agenda also will be adopted.
The full LHSAA plan is available here.
“We applied the regionalizer software this time, and we used it as a guide geographically,” Bonine said to open the meeting. “The regionalizer software is not a human being. You were asked to submit your plans and suggestions. Some of them we have already factored in, and others we will certainly look at.”
Schools were invited to make comments and pitch their own plans, practically all of which the LHSAA sent out to member schools along with its second plan late last week. Bonine said his office plans to send more information to its executive committee Monday night.
There was at least one school on hand to pitch a plan or to raise an objection on their school’s district placement in all but one class — Class 3A. Some also provided additions/comments for classification of schools in division sports such as golf, soccer, volleyball, etc.
“We wanted to provide as much transparency as possible,” Bonine said. “That is why we sent out these other plans and ideas along with our plan, so everyone had an idea what to expect.”
Some schools brought up key issues. For example, the LHSAA’s second plan has Bastrop, Neville and Franklin Parish in a three-team 4A district. St. Charles Catholic athletic director Frank Monica pointed out that the LHSAA’s 11-2A included just four football schools and suggested a different configuration involving other schools in other districts.
Discussion involving local/area schools centered around Class 2A and 1A. The question in 2A was how to divide schools in the Livingston, Hammond and northshore areas. One plan would move St. Helena from the Hammond area and into the Baton Rouge district.
There also were plans to reconfigure Districts 5-1A and 6-1A that featured a total of 17 teams. Suggestions included moving St. Edmund, Westminster, Opelousas Catholic and North Central into Acadiana-based leagues.
Others suggested using the Mississippi River as a dividing line or making north Baton Rouge/south Baton Rouge divisions. A Vermilion Catholic plan would move Westminster and Opelousas Catholic to a Acadiana area league.
“Schools were able to get a visual on what different things look like,” Bonine said. “Now we can start moving people around. For some of these schools, like Neville, Bastrop and Franklin Parish, it is tough. It is as matter of us, as staff, making those adjustments that are necessary and getting those adjustments to the executive committee.”