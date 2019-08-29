When the players from Walker High and Catholic High run out on the field at Memorial Stadium Friday night, they probably won’t look too much at the field or it markings.
That is just fine with Geoff Sanders and Caleb Hatcher. The two supervisors who team up to coordinate the upkeep of BREC’s Memorial and Olympia Stadiums won’t be there.
“There’s about 60 hours of preparation that leads up to the games,” said Sanders, the assistant director of Park Operations for BREC. “So usually the last place I want to be is at a game on Friday night.”
Hatcher is BREC’s turf manager and in addition to the two football stadiums is involved in work with BREC’s other facilities. Both men say there are some common misconceptions about the Olympia and Memorial, which hosts high school games on Thursdays and Fridays, along with youth games on Saturdays and Sundays.
They include — BREC only works on the stadium fields during the fall. And their job is easy.
“Maintenance on the fields is year-round,” Hatcher said. “We don’t take the winter off. You can’t if you want the fields to remain playable.”
Hatcher oversees two turf crews. One handles BREC facilities in north EBR, including the Memorial. The other focuses on south EBR, which includes Olympia and the Burbank Soccer Complex.
Both stadiums have celebration Bermuda grass, a type of grass designed to handle extensive wear and tear. There also is no sod used, because celebration Bermuda regenerates from the roots. There is aeration and the addition of a sand top dressing in the winter months.
Once the first week of temperatures of 65 degrees comes, the growth phase begins. Several types of fertilizer are used, based on soil analyses done for BREC by the LSU Ag Center. It takes between 200 to 500 pounds of fertilizer for each of the multiple treatments. That work is done at times when spring/summer and scheduled around events held at the venues.
By the time the fields were “scalped” — a final short cut — 10 days ago, Sanders and his crew were making sure the stadium lights, scoreboards and play clocks are in order. The crews also prepare concession stands, rest rooms and parking lots for a busy fall.
The finishing touch, of course, are the field markings. That task went high tech two years ago when BREC purchased a GPS robot, dubbed R2 &D2 like the Star Wars character. The robot paints the lines on all its fields. For Olympia and Memorial, it takes between three and a half and four hours. Numbers and any other markings, including the 50-yard-line logo, are done by hand.
“A lot of work goes into it,” Sanders said. "And it is nice to see the final product."
Friday night, others will see that product too as Catholic hosts Walker at 7 p.m. at Memorial, Both stadiums will be in use next week.
Jamboree notes
Jamboree games involving local teams will be played at 18 sites Friday. Most jamborees involve two schools who play subvarsity and varsity games.
The East Baton Rouge Kickoff Classic features three games starting at 6 p.m. at Broadmoor and two games at Scotlandville, which begin at 6:30 p.m.