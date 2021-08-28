It was not the first official game for Liberty, but the East Baton Rouge Kickoff Classic allowed the Patriots to show how far they have come in preparation for the first season in Class 4A and District 7-4A.
There were no obvious flaws. Liberty showcased a polished product in a 26-0 jamboree win over McKinley. It was the third of four games played at Scotlandville on Friday night.
“I was excited with how we played,” Liberty coach Drey Trosclair said. “I thought offensively and defensively we had a lot of bright spots… I thought all three phases played well.”
A nitpicker could point out two missed extra points, but Trosclair thought those were the result of issues with the snap.
The Patriots got many people involved on offense, including running back Kaleb Jackson, who rushed six times for 49 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Kylan Gross spread the ball around to six different receivers while completing 8 of 11 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
Liberty scored on four of five possessions during the two-quarter contest. The only series that did not produce a score was a two-down set at the end of the first half.
McKinley worked through some jitters. The Panthers of first-year head coach Malcolm Reed were limited to two first downs and 40 yards of total offense. They hurt themselves with bobbled snaps and struggled with their kicking game.
The Panthers got off two punts, one for 16 yards and another that didn’t pass the line of scrimmage. A third punt attempt produced a 16-yard loss after a high snap.
A bright spot for the Panthers was junior running back Chauncey Smith, who carried six times for 60 yards. Smith’s total included runs of 16 and 38 yards, but it wasn’t enough to swing momentum to McKinley.
Liberty’s defense produced seven plays that went for negative yards. Part of that total were sacks by Lester Jones and Jordan Okoye, and a tackle-for-loss by Dylan Aubert.
“I was excited because last week we didn’t play this well (in a scrimmage at E.D. White),” Trosclair said. “We were able to show the strides we’ve made in a week where we didn’t practice that much because of weather.
"It was like a dress rehearsal, and my general impression was that we did a great job.”
Liberty started quickly after receiving the opening kickoff, and drove 52 yards in seven plays. Gross connected with Richard McKneely for an 18-yard touchdown to make it 7-0.
On its second possession, Liberty moved from midfield to the MHS 17. From there, Jackson headed left with a handoff before cutting up and heading to the right pylon for the touchdown.
The Patriots pulled away in the second half as Jackson added a 12-yard scoring run, and Gross threw a 10-yard TD pass to Cody Rucker.