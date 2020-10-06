BR.universitycatholic.100320.13.jpg
Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Plaquemine High announced that its Friday football game with West St. John was being moved to Thursday. Typically, one change does not mean much.

But in this case it did — the WSJHS-Plaquemine date change made it a clean sweep. In just over 24 hours, the projected path of Hurricane Delta forced all 10 Class 5A/4A Friday games to be moved, along with other games involving teams in lower classifications.

It is among the most significant shift of prep football games because of an impending storm since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The shift also yielded one new Wednesday matchup — Class 5A Walker traveling to Lafayette’s St. Thomas More. 

COVID-19 complications for Walker’s Week 2 foe, Landry-Walker, sent the Wildcats looking for a new opponent and they found one in STM. Meanwhile, another 5A team,  Scotlandville, stuck with its original opponent despite rumors to the contrary. The Hornets ultimately moved their game with South Plaquemines to 2 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting.

Here are other Tuesday changes to the Baton Rouge area schedule. Games are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

New game added

Walker (4-5A) at St. Thomas More (5-4A)

New Wednesday game changes

Class 5A/4A

Denham Springs (4-5A) at Assumption (8-4A)

Southern Lab (6-1A) at Central (4-5A)

Dutchtown (5-5A) at Vandebilt Catholic (8-4A)

East Ascension (5-5A) vs. Warren Easton (11-4A) at Joe Brown Stadium-New Orleans East

Class 3A and below

Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A) at Varnado (9-1A)

Springfield (10-2A) at Pearl River (9-4A)

Bowling Green (MSAIS) at Silliman Institute (MSAIS)

New Thursday game changes

Class 5A/4A

West St. John (9-1A) at Plaquemine (7-4A)

Sophie B. Wright (10-3A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School

St. James (9-3A) at Destrehan (7-5A), 6 p.m.

Class 3A and below

Archbishop Hannan (8-3A) at The Dunham School (8-2A), 4:30 p.m.

Ascension Christian (7-1A) at Westminster Christian (5-1A)

New Wednesday game

Walker (4-5A) at St. Thomas More (5-4A) 

Games moved

From Friday to Wednesday

Class 5A/4A

Denham Springs (4-5A) at Assumption (8-4A)

Southern Lab (6-1A) at Central (4-5A)

Dutchtown (5-5A) at Vandebilt Catholic (8-4A)

East Ascension (5-5A) vs. Warren Easton (11-4A) at Joe Brown Stadium-New Orleans East

Class 3A and below

DeQuincy (5-2A) at Albany (8-3A)

Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A) at Varnado (9-1A)

Springfield (10-2A) at Pearl River (9-4A)

From Thursday to Wednesday

Class 5A/4A

Edna Karr (10-4A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial Stadium

Class 3A and below

Pope John Paul II (10-2A) at Episcopal (8-2A)

Bowling Green (MSAIS) at Silliman Institute (MSAIS) 

From Friday to Thursday

Class 5A/4A

Lake Charles College Prep (4-3A) at Zachary (4-5A)

West St. John (9-1A) at Plaquemine (7-4A)

 Jewel Sumner (8-3A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium

Sophie B. Wright (10-3A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School

Class 3A and below

St. James (9-3A) at Destrehan (7-5A), 6 p.m.

Lutcher (9-3A) at South Lafourche (8-4A)

West Feliciana (7-3A) at Baker (7-3A)

Madison Prep (7-3A) at Brusly (7-3A)

Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)

Archbishop Hannan (8-3A) at The Dunham School (8-2A), 4:30 p.m.

Riverside Academy (9-1A) vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee at NRG Field-New Roads

Ascension Christian (7-1A) at Westminster Christian (5-1A)

From Friday to Sunday

Class 5A/4A

South Plaquemines (11-2A) at Scotlandville (4-5A), 2 p.m.

Remaining Week 2 schedule

Thursday

Class 5A/4A

Kentwood (9-2A) at Live Oak (4-5A)

Broadmoor (7-4A) at Northeast (8-2A)

St. John (7-1A) at Belaire (7-4A)

Istrouma (7-4A) at McKinley (4-5A)

Livonia (6-4A) at Alexandria Senior High (2-5A)

Tara (7-4A) at Westgate (5-4A)

Class 3A and below

Central Private (6-1A) at East Iberville (7-1A)

Friday

Class 3A and below

Glen Oaks (7-3A) at University (7-3A)

Donaldsonville (9-3A) at White Castle (7-1A)

Cohen College Prep (11-2A) at Port Allen (8-2A)

Capitol (8-2A) at Lusher Charter (11-4A)

Centerville (8-1A) vs. Thrive Academy (6-1A) at McKinley

Saturday

Local/area

East Feliciana (8-2A) at Westlake (4-3A), 2 p.m.

Email Robin Fambrough at rfambrough@theadvocate.com 

