Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Plaquemine High announced that its Friday football game with West St. John was being moved to Thursday. Typically, one change does not mean much.
But in this case it did — the WSJHS-Plaquemine date change made it a clean sweep. In just over 24 hours, the projected path of Hurricane Delta forced all 10 Class 5A/4A Friday games to be moved, along with other games involving teams in lower classifications.
It is among the most significant shift of prep football games because of an impending storm since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
The shift also yielded one new Wednesday matchup — Class 5A Walker traveling to Lafayette’s St. Thomas More.
COVID-19 complications for Walker’s Week 2 foe, Landry-Walker, sent the Wildcats looking for a new opponent and they found one in STM. Meanwhile, another 5A team, Scotlandville, stuck with its original opponent despite rumors to the contrary. The Hornets ultimately moved their game with South Plaquemines to 2 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting.
Here are other Tuesday changes to the Baton Rouge area schedule. Games are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
New game added
Walker (4-5A) at St. Thomas More (5-4A)
New Wednesday game changes
Class 5A/4A
Denham Springs (4-5A) at Assumption (8-4A)
Southern Lab (6-1A) at Central (4-5A)
Dutchtown (5-5A) at Vandebilt Catholic (8-4A)
East Ascension (5-5A) vs. Warren Easton (11-4A) at Joe Brown Stadium-New Orleans East
Class 3A and below
Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A) at Varnado (9-1A)
Springfield (10-2A) at Pearl River (9-4A)
Bowling Green (MSAIS) at Silliman Institute (MSAIS)
New Thursday game changes
Class 5A/4A
West St. John (9-1A) at Plaquemine (7-4A)
Sophie B. Wright (10-3A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School
St. James (9-3A) at Destrehan (7-5A), 6 p.m.
Class 3A and below
St. James (9-3A) at Destrehan (7-5A), 6 p.m.
Archbishop Hannan (8-3A) at The Dunham School (8-2A), 4:30 p.m.
Ascension Christian (7-1A) at Westminster Christian (5-1A)
New Wednesday game
Walker (4-5A) at St. Thomas More (5-4A)
Remaining Week 2 schedule
Thursday
Class 5A/4A
Kentwood (9-2A) at Live Oak (4-5A)
Broadmoor (7-4A) at Northeast (8-2A)
St. John (7-1A) at Belaire (7-4A)
Istrouma (7-4A) at McKinley (4-5A)
Livonia (6-4A) at Alexandria Senior High (2-5A)
Tara (7-4A) at Westgate (5-4A)
Class 3A and below
Central Private (6-1A) at East Iberville (7-1A)
Friday
Class 3A and below
Glen Oaks (7-3A) at University (7-3A)
Donaldsonville (9-3A) at White Castle (7-1A)
Cohen College Prep (11-2A) at Port Allen (8-2A)
Capitol (8-2A) at Lusher Charter (11-4A)
Centerville (8-1A) vs. Thrive Academy (6-1A) at McKinley
Saturday
Local/area
East Feliciana (8-2A) at Westlake (4-3A), 2 p.m.