Close volleyball matches can turn on a key play at the end of a set, and University High made the most of the crucial points Wednesday at Parkview Baptist in a match between teams who are near the top of the power rankings in their respective divisions.
The Eagles, fourth in the latest Division III ratings, won the first set 25-18 before U-High rallied to win the next three by scores of 25-23, 25-23 and 25-20 in a setting reminiscent of a playoff match.
“Both teams played hard,” Parkview coach Becky Madden said. “What it comes down to when you have two very good teams playing, it’s whoever makes the least amount of errors at the very end of the sets. (U-High) played hard, they were scrappy. They outplayed us defensively.”
U-High (20-6), which is fourth in the Division IV power rankings, built a four-point lead late in the third game. A pair of Cubs hitting errors helped the Eagles pull within 24-23, but Lindsay Lessard was unable to block Colleen Temple’s spike on the next point, and U-High escaped with a 25-23 win to take a 2-1 lead.
Parkview (12-7) forced five ties in the late stages of the fourth set, but fell behind for good at 20-19 when Korie Peyton’s spike down the line was wide. Elise Doomes, who led U-High with 16 kills, closed out the 25-20 win for the Cubs with a block and a kill.
“This atmosphere was like playing at the Pontchartrain Center,” said U-High coach Bonita Johnson, who was referencing the state tournament venue in Kenner. “This is what we expect. The crowd was nice, and it was loud in here. It’s preparing us for state (playoffs) and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Also pitching in for U-High was Colleen Temple with nine kills and seven blocks, Taylor Bush with 24 digs, and Maggie Segar with 38 assists and 12 digs.
A balanced Parkview attack was topped by Peyton with 12 kills and 19 digs. Audrey Greeley added 11 kills and 15 digs, and Madison Cassidy had 11 kills and 16 digs. Setter Taylor Daugherty had 40 assists.
In the opening set, Parkview took a 16-11 lead and never let U-High get over the hump. The Cubs got as close as 19-17 before the Eagles pulled away for a 25-18 win.
The second set featured 13 ties, the last at 22-22. U-High scored three of the final four points with the set clincher coming on a block by Temple.