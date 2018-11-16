Catholic High didn’t wait long to go to the big play in beating St. Augustine in the playoffs for the second consecutive year.
The Bears rushed for 359 yards and had four scoring plays of at least 29 yards in a 42-19 victory against the Purple Knights at Memorial Stadium Friday.
The victory lifts Catholic (10-1) into the Division I semifinals against 9-2 Rummel, a 27-23 winner over Brother Martin.
Running back Josh Parker went 72 yards for a touchdown on Catholic’s first snap on the way to 148 yards rushing on 10 carries, and he added a 19-yard scoring jaunt in the second quarter. Teammate Jake Outlaw started the second half with a 64-yard TD run, and also went 37 yards for a score for the Bears' final TD. He finished with 137 yards on eight carries.
“The offensive line tonight was really spectacular, the tailbacks running the ball and the receivers blocking on the perimeter,” Catholic coach Gabe Fertita said. “The 10-yard runs, those are the linemen; you get the big long ones, some receivers are doing work, too."
Catholic quarterback Cameron Dartez chipped in with two scoring passes despite throwing only seven times. He hit Greg Martin with a 15-yard TD pass and Braelen Morgan with a 29-yarder.
The teams combined for nine touchdowns, a far cry from last year’s playoff meeting between the two, won by Catholic, 7-3.
St. Augustine did not go quietly. Despite trailing 28-7 after Outlaw’s 64-yard run, the Knights kept it a two-score game for most of the second half behind the passing of senior quarterback Trevon Woodson. He completed 16 of 21 for 195 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 43 yards on 13 carries.
Patrick Delatte and Connor Finucane sacked Woodson once each and the pass rush caused four holding penalties, but Woodson kept drives alive with his scrambling.
“That quarterback is a heck of a football player,” Fertitta said. “He can throw it and reach just about any area of the field.”
Woodson’s 11-yard scoring pass to Broderick Martin made it 28-13 in the third quarter. Catholic answered on Morgan’s touchdown catch after a play action fake. St. Aug then drove 85 yards to keep the pressure on with a 3-yard scoring run by Mahmood Bailey, but the Bears answered again on Outlaw’s 37-yard run.
Justin Doyle scored the other St. Aug TD on a 3-yard run set up by Lee Future’s fumble recovery at the Catholic 40 in the first quarter.
Catholic linebacker Landon Richard killed the Knights' final drive by intercepting a tipped pass, allowing the Bears to run off the last 6:44.
“Week to week we didn’t have consistency and it showed up here against a good Catholic team,” St. Aug coach Nathaniel Jones said. “Our guys never quit. They kept fighting but as a program we have to grow and develop where when we have these opportunities, we seize the moments and not make mental errors.
“If you play behind the chains you’re forced into a passing situation and you don’t want that. You want to have that balance.”