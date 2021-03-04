After a game that featured enough acrobatic and savvy Carlos Stewart plays to fill a highlight reel, Parkview Baptist coach Jermaine Williams offered a pop culture analogy.
“Are you familiar with the movie ‘Space Jam?’ ” Williams, a former LSU player, asked. “If Carlos was in that movie, he would be playing for the Monstars. No doubt about it. He is on another level.”
Stewart, the Dunham School’s 6-foot-1 senior guard, is the reigning Class 2A MVP after leading the Tigers to a Division III select title last March.
Yet he remains an enigma for some, despite averaging 33.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.3 steals a game for the Tigers (15-11), who host Northlake Christian at 6 p.m. Friday for a quarterfinal game.
There are reasons why. Stewart missed five games in January with a knee injury. Dunham then missed two more weeks of games, thanks to a COVID-19 quarantine.
Who is Carlos Stewart? Is he Louisiana’s best player in 2020-21? And why did he sign with Santa Clara last fall? What about that knee?
Skeptics might be surprised by some answers and who is eager to provide them.
First, some basics. Stewart remembers playing basketball at age 2. His older sister, Stephanie, was his practice partner. She played at Southern Lab and now plays for a Tennessee junior college.
“When I started playing Biddy Basketball, I played up an age group,” Stewart said. “Our dad (Carlos Sr.) made it a point to work with us on basic skills. He still does.
“I think that is why I always felt comfortable. The game never seemed too fast for me. If the game does not slow down for you, then you are not working hard enough or learning new things.”
With an old-school look that includes Horace Grant-style googles, opposing coaches laud Stewart and his exploits that also include 55.3% shooting from the field and 44.1% on 3-pointers.
Against Parkview, Stewart scored 39 points with a mix of high-flying dunks and 3-pointers. He soared to the rim to block the shot of a player four inches taller just five weeks after knee surgery.
“Carlos is a throwback player. ... You don’t see guys like him anymore,” Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones said. “I think he the best player in the state and it is not even close.
“You know what I like most about him? After he scores, he is the first guy back on defense. He wants to beat you in every phase of the game. At 6-1, he plays above the rim and has the strength to do it.”
No longer the slender youngster, Stewart now weighs 185 pounds and looks more like a free safety than a combo guard.
“He is special,” said Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample, a former Southern University star. “He wants to dominate the entire game. He has that mentality and motor to do it. That was always my mindset as a player, but I was nowhere near as good.”
Stewart takes challenges personally, as Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley can attest.
“After the knee injury, I teased him. I told him he looked a little fat,” Pixley said. “In his first game he went coast to coast for a dunk. On his way past the bench, he smiled and said, ‘Do I look fat to you now coach?’ ”
Teammate Chase Augustus cautions those tempted to write Stewart off as just an athletic guy, saying, “Carlos makes adjustments for our team based on what he sees. His vision and knowledge are unbelievable.”
Stewart’s play provides answers to the knee question. So, why Santa Clara? Stewart readily answers.
“During the pandemic, colleges called and I got scholarship offers,” Stewart said. “After making the offer, I never heard from a lot of them. Santa Clara stayed with me and kept in touch.
“They have a history with guards. Steve Nash played there. The coaches have worked with other guys, like James Harden. It is the right choice for me. I take offense to anyone who questions it or why I didn’t wait for more offers.”
Newman coach Randy Livingston, the former LSU player who many view as one of Louisiana’s best prep players ever, weighs in too. He was Stewart's AAU coach for three summers and now could face him in the Division III title game.
“Credit Carlos, Sr., and Laurie for raising a fine young man,” Livingston said. “His work ethic is second to none. He got better athletically and skill wise for three straight years. That is not easy to do.
“If he is not the best player in Louisiana, he is certainly one of the best. And the idea of facing him scares the hell out of me.”