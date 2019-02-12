Boys basketball
Brusly 74, Mentorship Academy 63
Brusly 19 27 18 10-74
Mentorship Academy 11 19 11 22-63
SCORING: BRUSLY: Nick Penell 21, Clay Gautreaux 17, David Stovall 14, Jalen Forest 7, John LeBlanc 5, Deandre Taylor 4, Grant Watts 4, Jashawn Leduff 2; METORSHIP ACADEMY: Hughly 20, Pratt 18, Todd 10, Dickson 9, Lathan 4, Turner 2
3-POINT GOALS: Brusly: 7 (Gautreaux 5, Penell 1, Forest 1); Mentorship Academy: 2 (Pratt 2)
Records: Brusly 15-10, 3-2 6-3A
JUNIOR VARSITY: Brusly 39, Mentorship Academy 33
Denham Springs 63, Central 45
Central 13 8 10 14-45
Denham Springs 13 10 17 23-63
SCORING: DENHAM SPRINGS: Micah Banks 19, Kaleb Drummer 17, Xavier Miles 11; CENTRAL: Malik Hillard 10, Rylen Walker 8, Braxton Lee 8
3-POINT GOALS: Denham Springs: 7 (Banks 4, Drummer 3); Central: 2 (Lee 2)
Records: Denham Springs 18-15; Central 13-18
JUNIOR VARSITY: Denham Springs 44, Central 23
Madison Prep 71, University 50
University 10 14 12 14-50
Madison Prep 18 12 20 21-71
SCORING: UNIVERSITY: Bryton Constantin 19, Milan Mejia 7, DJ Morton 6, Bryce Brown 6, Shawn Jones 5, Jardin Gilbert 4, Terrington Butler 2, TJ Clayton 1; MADISON PREP: Jaheim Spencer 25, Elijah Tate 14, Marcus Guss 6, EJ Jackson 6, Percy Daniels 6, Kevon Shannon 5, Dezi Perkins 5, Jalen Williams 2, Jason Perry 2
3-POINT GOALS: UNIVERSITY 3 (Constantin, Mejia, Morton); MADISON PREP 8 (Spencer 2, Tate 2, Guss 2, Perkins, Shannon)
Records: Madison Prep 27-2 (5-0 in district); University 17-12 (4-1 in district)
JUNIOR VARSITY: Madison Prep 56, University 55
Opelousas Catholic 60, Episcopal 47
Opelousas Catholic 18 17 9 16-60
Episcopal 10 13 13 11-47
SCORING: OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC: K. Coleman 20, R. Patin 20, C. Rubin 10, D. Thierry 6, D. Green 4; EPISCOPAL: Brandan Garrido 14, Austin Jemison 9, Kaplan McMains 8, Peyton Sybrandt 6, DJ Morgan 5, Ricky Volland 3, Thomas Besselman 2
3-POINT GOALS: Opelousas Catholic: 3 (Coleman 2, Patin); Episcopal 3: McMains 2, Garrido)
Records: Opelousas Catholic 22-6; Episcopal 25-7
JUNIOR VARSITY: Episcopal 45, Opelousas Catholic 26
Port Allen 61, Belaire 48
Belaire 14 14 13 7-48
Port Allen 15 14 10 22-61
SCORING: BELAIRE: I. Johnson 16, T. Morris 13, C. Starwood 12, D. Bush 5, A. Johnspon 2; PORT ALLEN: Jerrod Franklin 15, Tawasky Johnson 14, Marcus Joseph 10, Julian Javis 8, Eric Antoine 6, Jalen Knox 5, Jiren Allen 3
3-POINT GOALS: Belaire: 5 (I. Johnson 2, T. Morris 2, Bush); Port Allen: 9 (Franklin 2, Antoine 2, Joseph 2, Johnson 2, Allen)
Records: Port Allen 20-12
JUNIOR VARSITY: Port Allen 48, Belaire 29
Runnels 88, French Settlement 68
Runnels 20 29 25 14-88
French Settlement 24 11 12 21-68
SCORING: Runnels: C. Tate 28, B. Stafford 16, G. Kennedy 12, B. Holliday 10, W. Stevenson 8, C. Coates 6, C. Bueche 5, P. Lukinovich 3; French Settlement: J. Lebourgeois 26, C. Witkowski 18, E. Allison 13, R. Hodges 6, G. Alison 4
3-POINT GOALS: Runnels: 8 (Tate 3, Holliday 2, Coates 2, Bueche); French Settlement: 5 (Lebourgeois 2, Hodges 2, Alison)
Records: Runnels: 29-14, French Settlement: 7-18
JUNIOR VARSITY: Runnels 41, Frech Settlement 18
Scotlandville 76, Zachary 39
Zachary 16 12 8 3-39
Scotlandville 19 22 23 12-76
SCORING: ZACHARY: Darien Ward 15, Dylan Jackson 8, Jeremiah Hollins 6, Chris Hilton 4, Gerren Hayes 4, Chaun Moore 2; SCOTLANDVILLE: Reece Beekman 18, Taifoen Joseph 18, Karvell Teasatt 15, David Thomas III 14, Johnathan Horton 10, Zaheem Jackson 1
3-POINT GOALS: ZACHARY 2 (Jackson, Ward); SCOTLANDVILLE 10 (Thomas 4, Teasatt 3, Joseph 2, Beekman)
Records: Zachary 14-17, 2-3 in district, Scotlandville 30-2, 4-1
JUNIOR VARSITY: Zachary 41, Scotlandville 34
St. Amant 46, Broadmoor 43
St. Amant 3 14 12 17-46
Broadmoor 22 11 4 6-43
SCORING: ST. AMANT: D. Barker 11, C. Adams 9, K. Hebert 9, G. Harris 7, J. Aguillard 5, T. Dunn 4, T. Johnson 1; BROADMOOR: J. Powell 10, N. Jones 7, D. Hamilton 7, T. Vaughn 6, Z. Lewis 5, E. Nealond 4, M. Foster 2, B. Bouie 2
3-POINT GOALS: St. Amant 2 (Barker, Adams); Broadmoor 1 (Powell)
Records: Broadmoor 19-13
JUNIOR VARSITY: St. Amant 38, Broadmoor 32
St. Thomas More 56, Carencro 41
St. Thomas More 16 14 13 13-56
Carencro 2 16 18 5-41
SCORING: ST. THOMAS MORE: Jaden Shelvin 24, Reece Melancon, Caleb Holstein 8; CARENCRO: Joseph Charles 17, Julian Landor 11
3-POINT GOALS: St. Thomas More: 2 (Melancon, Holstein); Carencro: 3 (A. Marx 2, Charles)
Records: St. Thomas More 18-11, Carencro 21-10
JUNIOR VARSITY: St. Thomas More 45, Carencro 35
Walker 62, Live Oak 55
Live Oak 10 16 15 14-55
Walker 14 16 15 19-62
SCORING: LIVE OAK: Brian Veyonne 20, Vince Veyonne 13, Lawerence Pierre 12, Ricard 6, D. Capling 2, Cox 2; WALKER: Jalen Cook 20, Brian Thomas 15, Trent Montgomery 9, Calvin Watson 7, Graham Smith 6, Donald Butler 4, Anthony Bell 3
3-POINT GOALS: Live Oak: 2 (B. Veyonne 2); Walker: 5 (Smith 2, Cook, Watson, Bell)
Records: Live Oak 17-13, 1-5, district 4-5a; Walker 24-9, 5-0
JUNIOR VARSITY: Walker 47, Live Oak 36
White Castle 52, East Iberville 36
East Iberville 4 9 13 10-36
White Castle 8 14 15 15-52
SCORING: East Iberville: M. Williams 9, D. Lucas 8, T. Darville 7, M. Triplett 5, L. Esh 5, D. Wilson 2; White Castle: U. Young 11, D. Pierce 11, K. Giror 10, J. Batiste 9, K. Daniels 6, K. Landry 3, Kev. Giror 2
3-POINT GOALS: East Iberville: 1 (Darvile);White Castle: 1 (Daniels)
Records: White Castle: 23-6
JUNIOR VARSITY: White Castle 51, East Iberville 27
Boys soccer playoffs
Division I
Quarterfinals
(1) St. Paul’s 3, Catholic 1
(4) St. Amant 2, (5) Denham Springs 0
(3) Northshore 2, (6) Alexandria 1
(2) Jesuit 4, (10) Dutchtown 3
Semifinals
(4) St. Amant at (1) St. Paul's, 7 p.m. Saturday
(3) Northshore vs. (2) Jesuit at Ryan Stadium
Division II
Quarterfinals
(1) Holy Cross 3 (9) Benton 1
(4) Beau Chene 2, (5) Caddo Magnet 0
(3) Lakeshore 1, (6) East Jefferson 0
(7) Woodlawn 2, (15) Neville 1
Semifinals
(4) Beau Chene at (1) Holy Cross, 6 p.m. Saturday
(7) Woodlawn at (3) Lakeshore
Division III
Quarterfinals
(8) Vandebilt Catholic 1, (1) St. Louis 0
(4) Loyola Prep 2, (5) E.D. White 0
(3) Teurlings Catholic 2, (6) Parkview Baptist 1
(2) University 2, (7) Lusher 0
Semifinals
(8) Vandebilt Catholic at (4) Loyola Prep
(3) Teurlings Catholic at (2) University
Division IV
Quarterfinals
(1) Episcopal School of Acadiana 8, (8) St. Thomas Aquinas 0
(5) Northlake Christian 2 (4) Episcopal 0
(3) Catholic-NI 1, (6) Pope John Paul II 0
(2) Newman 3, (10) Dunham 1
Semifinals
(5) Northlake Christian at (1) Episcopal-Acadiana, 6 p.m. Saturday
(3) Catholic-New Iberia at (2) Newman, 7 p.m. Friday
Girls soccer playoffs
Division I
Quarterfinals
(8) Northshore 3, (1) Byrd 2
(5) Acadiana 4, (13) Dutchtown 0
(3) Mandeville 3, (6) Dominican (2)
2) St. Scholastica 4, (7) St. Joseph’s 0
Semifinals
(8) Northshore at (5) Acadiana, 6 p.m. Friday
(3) Mandeville vs. (2) St. Scholastica, at St. Paul’s, 5:30 p.m. Friday
Division II
Quarterfinals
(1) St. Thomas More 4, (9) Ben Franklin 0
(5) Central Lafourche 4, (4) Destrehan 1
(3) Neville 3, (11) Parkway 1
(2) Lakeshore 4, (10) Live Oak 1
Semifinals
(5) Central Lafourche at (1) St. Thomas More, 6 p.m. Friday
(3) Neville at (2) Lakeshore, 4 p.m. Friday
Division III
Quarterfinals
(1) Vandebilt Catholic 7, (9) Erath 0
(5) St. Louis 2, (4) Hannan 1
(3) University 1, (6) E.D. White 0
(2) Teurlings Catholic 6, (7) Menard 0
Semifinals
(5) St. Louis at (1) Vandebilt Catholic, 5:30 p.m. Friday
(3) University at (2) Teurlings Catholic, 6 p.m. Friday
Division IV
Quarterfinals
(1) Loyola Prep 2, (8) Newman 1
(12) Northlake Christian 1, (13) Pope John Paul 0
(3) McGehee 1, (11) Ascension Episcopal 0
(2) Episcopal of Acadiana 4, (1) Catholic-New Iberia 0
Semifinals
(12) Northlake Christian vs. (1) Loyola Prep, at Messmer Stadium, Shreveport 6 p.m. Friday
(3) McGehee at (2) Episcopal of Acadiana, TBA