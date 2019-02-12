br.lusheruhighboys.021319 HS 458.JPG
Buy Now

University's John Gordon McKernan (13) and Lusher's Aidan Kriek (13) vie for the header in a Division III boys soccer quarterfinal playoff game, Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at University High in Baton Rouge.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Boys basketball

Brusly 74, Mentorship Academy 63

Brusly 19 27 18 10-74

Mentorship Academy 11 19 11 22-63

SCORING: BRUSLY: Nick Penell 21, Clay Gautreaux 17, David Stovall 14, Jalen Forest 7, John LeBlanc 5, Deandre Taylor 4, Grant Watts 4, Jashawn Leduff 2; METORSHIP ACADEMY: Hughly 20, Pratt 18, Todd 10, Dickson 9, Lathan 4, Turner 2

3-POINT GOALS: Brusly: 7 (Gautreaux 5, Penell 1, Forest 1); Mentorship Academy: 2 (Pratt 2)

Records: Brusly 15-10, 3-2 6-3A

JUNIOR VARSITY: Brusly 39, Mentorship Academy 33

Denham Springs 63, Central 45

Central 13 8 10 14-45

Denham Springs 13 10 17 23-63

SCORING: DENHAM SPRINGS: Micah Banks 19, Kaleb Drummer 17, Xavier Miles 11; CENTRAL: Malik Hillard 10, Rylen Walker 8, Braxton Lee 8

3-POINT GOALS: Denham Springs: 7 (Banks 4, Drummer 3); Central: 2 (Lee 2)

Records: Denham Springs 18-15; Central 13-18

JUNIOR VARSITY: Denham Springs 44, Central 23

Madison Prep 71, University 50

University 10 14 12 14-50

Madison Prep 18 12 20 21-71

SCORING: UNIVERSITY: Bryton Constantin 19, Milan Mejia 7, DJ Morton 6, Bryce Brown 6, Shawn Jones 5, Jardin Gilbert 4, Terrington Butler 2, TJ Clayton 1; MADISON PREP: Jaheim Spencer 25, Elijah Tate 14, Marcus Guss 6, EJ Jackson 6, Percy Daniels 6, Kevon Shannon 5, Dezi Perkins 5, Jalen Williams 2, Jason Perry 2

3-POINT GOALS: UNIVERSITY 3 (Constantin, Mejia, Morton); MADISON PREP 8 (Spencer 2, Tate 2, Guss 2, Perkins, Shannon)

Records: Madison Prep 27-2 (5-0 in district); University 17-12 (4-1 in district)

JUNIOR VARSITY: Madison Prep 56, University 55

Opelousas Catholic 60, Episcopal 47

Opelousas Catholic 18 17 9 16-60

Episcopal 10 13 13 11-47

SCORING: OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC: K. Coleman 20, R. Patin 20, C. Rubin 10, D. Thierry 6, D. Green 4; EPISCOPAL: Brandan Garrido 14, Austin Jemison 9, Kaplan McMains 8, Peyton Sybrandt 6, DJ Morgan 5, Ricky Volland 3, Thomas Besselman 2

3-POINT GOALS: Opelousas Catholic: 3 (Coleman 2, Patin); Episcopal 3: McMains 2, Garrido)

Records: Opelousas Catholic 22-6; Episcopal 25-7

JUNIOR VARSITY: Episcopal 45, Opelousas Catholic 26

Port Allen 61, Belaire 48

Belaire 14 14 13 7-48

Port Allen 15 14 10 22-61

SCORING: BELAIRE: I. Johnson 16, T. Morris 13, C. Starwood 12, D. Bush 5, A. Johnspon 2; PORT ALLEN: Jerrod Franklin 15, Tawasky Johnson 14, Marcus Joseph 10, Julian Javis 8, Eric Antoine 6, Jalen Knox 5, Jiren Allen 3

3-POINT GOALS: Belaire: 5 (I. Johnson 2, T. Morris 2, Bush); Port Allen: 9 (Franklin 2, Antoine 2, Joseph 2, Johnson 2, Allen)

Records: Port Allen 20-12

JUNIOR VARSITY: Port Allen 48, Belaire 29

Runnels 88, French Settlement 68

Runnels 20 29 25 14-88

French Settlement 24 11 12 21-68

SCORING: Runnels: C. Tate 28, B. Stafford 16, G. Kennedy 12, B. Holliday 10, W. Stevenson 8, C. Coates 6, C. Bueche 5, P. Lukinovich 3; French Settlement: J. Lebourgeois 26, C. Witkowski 18, E. Allison 13, R. Hodges 6, G. Alison 4

3-POINT GOALS: Runnels: 8 (Tate 3, Holliday 2, Coates 2, Bueche); French Settlement: 5 (Lebourgeois 2, Hodges 2, Alison)

Records: Runnels: 29-14, French Settlement: 7-18

JUNIOR VARSITY: Runnels 41, Frech Settlement 18

Scotlandville 76, Zachary 39

Zachary 16 12 8 3-39

Scotlandville 19 22 23 12-76

SCORING: ZACHARY: Darien Ward 15, Dylan Jackson 8, Jeremiah Hollins 6, Chris Hilton 4, Gerren Hayes 4, Chaun Moore 2; SCOTLANDVILLE: Reece Beekman 18, Taifoen Joseph 18, Karvell Teasatt 15, David Thomas III 14, Johnathan Horton 10, Zaheem Jackson 1

3-POINT GOALS: ZACHARY 2 (Jackson, Ward); SCOTLANDVILLE 10 (Thomas 4, Teasatt 3, Joseph 2, Beekman)

Records: Zachary 14-17, 2-3 in district, Scotlandville 30-2, 4-1

JUNIOR VARSITY: Zachary 41, Scotlandville 34

St. Amant 46, Broadmoor 43

St. Amant 3 14 12 17-46

Broadmoor 22 11 4 6-43

SCORING: ST. AMANT: D. Barker 11, C. Adams 9, K. Hebert 9, G. Harris 7, J. Aguillard 5, T. Dunn 4, T. Johnson 1; BROADMOOR: J. Powell 10, N. Jones 7, D. Hamilton 7, T. Vaughn 6, Z. Lewis 5, E. Nealond 4, M. Foster 2, B. Bouie 2

3-POINT GOALS: St. Amant 2 (Barker, Adams); Broadmoor 1 (Powell)

Records: Broadmoor 19-13

JUNIOR VARSITY: St. Amant 38, Broadmoor 32

St. Thomas More 56, Carencro 41

St. Thomas More 16 14 13 13-56

Carencro 2 16 18 5-41

SCORING: ST. THOMAS MORE: Jaden Shelvin 24, Reece Melancon, Caleb Holstein 8; CARENCRO: Joseph Charles 17, Julian Landor 11

3-POINT GOALS: St. Thomas More: 2 (Melancon, Holstein); Carencro: 3 (A. Marx 2, Charles)

Records: St. Thomas More 18-11, Carencro 21-10

JUNIOR VARSITY: St. Thomas More 45, Carencro 35

Walker 62, Live Oak 55

Live Oak 10 16 15 14-55

Walker 14 16 15 19-62

SCORING: LIVE OAK: Brian Veyonne 20, Vince Veyonne 13, Lawerence Pierre 12, Ricard 6, D. Capling 2, Cox 2; WALKER: Jalen Cook 20, Brian Thomas 15, Trent Montgomery 9, Calvin Watson 7, Graham Smith 6, Donald Butler 4, Anthony Bell 3

3-POINT GOALS: Live Oak: 2 (B. Veyonne 2); Walker: 5 (Smith 2, Cook, Watson, Bell)

Records: Live Oak 17-13, 1-5, district 4-5a; Walker 24-9, 5-0

JUNIOR VARSITY: Walker 47, Live Oak 36

White Castle 52, East Iberville 36

East Iberville 4 9 13 10-36

White Castle 8 14 15 15-52

SCORING: East Iberville: M. Williams 9, D. Lucas 8, T. Darville 7, M. Triplett 5, L. Esh 5, D. Wilson 2; White Castle: U. Young 11, D. Pierce 11, K. Giror 10, J. Batiste 9, K. Daniels 6, K. Landry 3, Kev. Giror 2

3-POINT GOALS: East Iberville: 1 (Darvile);White Castle: 1 (Daniels)

Records: White Castle: 23-6

JUNIOR VARSITY: White Castle 51, East Iberville 27

Boys soccer playoffs

Division I

Quarterfinals

(1) St. Paul’s 3, Catholic 1

(4) St. Amant 2, (5) Denham Springs 0

(3) Northshore 2, (6) Alexandria 1

(2) Jesuit 4, (10) Dutchtown 3

Semifinals

(4) St. Amant at (1) St. Paul's, 7 p.m. Saturday

(3) Northshore vs. (2) Jesuit at Ryan Stadium

Division II

Quarterfinals

(1) Holy Cross 3 (9) Benton 1

(4) Beau Chene 2, (5) Caddo Magnet 0

(3) Lakeshore 1, (6) East Jefferson 0

(7) Woodlawn 2, (15) Neville 1

Semifinals

(4) Beau Chene at (1) Holy Cross, 6 p.m. Saturday

(7) Woodlawn at (3) Lakeshore

Division III

Quarterfinals

(8) Vandebilt Catholic 1, (1) St. Louis 0

(4) Loyola Prep 2, (5) E.D. White 0

(3) Teurlings Catholic 2, (6) Parkview Baptist 1

(2) University 2, (7) Lusher 0

Semifinals

(8) Vandebilt Catholic at (4) Loyola Prep

(3) Teurlings Catholic at (2) University

Division IV

Quarterfinals

(1) Episcopal School of Acadiana 8, (8) St. Thomas Aquinas 0

(5) Northlake Christian 2 (4) Episcopal 0

(3) Catholic-NI 1, (6) Pope John Paul II 0

(2) Newman 3, (10) Dunham 1

Semifinals

(5) Northlake Christian at (1) Episcopal-Acadiana, 6 p.m. Saturday

(3) Catholic-New Iberia at (2) Newman, 7 p.m. Friday

Girls soccer playoffs

Division I

Quarterfinals

(8) Northshore 3, (1) Byrd 2

(5) Acadiana 4, (13) Dutchtown 0

(3) Mandeville 3, (6) Dominican (2)

2) St. Scholastica 4, (7) St. Joseph’s 0

Semifinals

(8) Northshore at (5) Acadiana, 6 p.m. Friday

(3) Mandeville vs. (2) St. Scholastica, at St. Paul’s, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Division II

Quarterfinals

(1) St. Thomas More 4, (9) Ben Franklin 0

(5) Central Lafourche 4, (4) Destrehan 1

(3) Neville 3, (11) Parkway 1

(2) Lakeshore 4, (10) Live Oak 1

Semifinals

(5) Central Lafourche at (1) St. Thomas More, 6 p.m. Friday

(3) Neville at (2) Lakeshore, 4 p.m. Friday

Division III

Quarterfinals

(1) Vandebilt Catholic 7, (9) Erath 0

(5) St. Louis 2, (4) Hannan 1

(3) University 1, (6) E.D. White 0

(2) Teurlings Catholic 6, (7) Menard 0

Semifinals

(5) St. Louis at (1) Vandebilt Catholic, 5:30 p.m. Friday

(3) University at (2) Teurlings Catholic, 6 p.m. Friday

Division IV

Quarterfinals

(1) Loyola Prep 2, (8) Newman 1

(12) Northlake Christian 1, (13) Pope John Paul 0

(3) McGehee 1, (11) Ascension Episcopal 0

(2) Episcopal of Acadiana 4, (1) Catholic-New Iberia 0

Semifinals

(12) Northlake Christian vs. (1) Loyola Prep, at Messmer Stadium, Shreveport 6 p.m. Friday

(3) McGehee at (2) Episcopal of Acadiana, TBA

View comments