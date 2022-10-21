East Ascension’s defense bent but didn’t break Friday night, and the Spartans scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes of play to rally past Denham Springs 17-7.
The game, a battle of District 5-5A unbeatens, was a defensive struggle throughout — although Denham Springs (6-2, 2-1) appeared to have the upper hand. The Yellow Jackets outgained the Spartans by more than 100 yards and had 11 more first downs.
Those stats became irrelevant, however, when East Ascension (4-4, 3-0) put the game away with its defense.
Antwon Foster scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 2:08 left in the game to give EA a 10-7 lead. After the kickoff, Denham Springs moved out to midfield, but Joseph Hobdy picked off a screen pass and returned it 50 yards for the clinching touchdown.
How it was won
East Ascension’s defense was pushed around for three quarters but played tough in the red zone. Denham Springs missed field goals of 26 and 30 yards, and a bad snap foiled a 33-yard try.
Trailing 7-3 with eight minutes left to play, EA then took over and drove 84 yards in 16 plays for the go-ahead TD. The Spartans were aided by two personal foul penalties, and two completions by backup quarterback Jaylon Lee setting up Foster’s score.
Denham Springs had two minutes of clock to work with, but Hobdy stepped in front of a pass intended for Ray McKneely on a first down play at the EA 44.
Player of the game
Joseph Hobdy, East Ascension: On a night when defense kept the Spartans in the game until they could rally, Hobdy came up with the biggest play of the night. He saw nothing but open field after making his interception, and outran Mooney to the end zone for the touchdown.
They said it
East Ascension coach Darnell Lee: “(Defense) kept us in the game all night long. They bent, but they didn’t break. They gave up some good drives, but they got off the field and they gave us opportunities.”
Denham Springs coach Brett Beard: “Special teams miscues and some selfish penalties got us in the end. Against a team like (East Ascension), when you have a chance to make it a two-score game and put pressure on them, you’ve got to do it. That’s on me, and we’ve got to get it cleaned up.”
Notable
- Mooney completed 18 of 32 passes for 202 yards. His top target was Micah Harrison, who had 10 receptions for 132 yards.
- Despite East Ascension’s rushing attack being bottled up for most of the game, Walter Samuel led all rushers with 90 yards on 16 carries. He had runs of 31 and 18 yards in the second half to help the Spartans rally.