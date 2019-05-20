It has been 40 years since the song was released. The Sister Sledge hit “We are Family” quickly became an anthem for many sports teams.
Lee High coach Valencia Wilson offers just a slight variation when she explains her basketball team’s path to the Division II title.
“We are a family,” Wilson said. “That really is the key to what we do. These girls have been together for three years now. They spend time together when we’re not at practice or playing a game. They’ve come to love and trust each other.”
And above all else, the Patriots proved they could play well together, especially in 2018-19. After advancing to the semifinals in 2017 and a title game in 2018, the natural progression was to win an LHSAA title which Lee did, edging St. Louis Catholic 64-60 in Alexandria on March 1.
But Wilson knew it would not be easy. So she loaded the Patriots’ schedule with top tournaments and single games against top teams from other classifications. Lee finished 35-2 and won the school’s first LHSAA title in girls basketball. It also is the first LHSAA for title Lee since its move to new campus.
Winning a bracket at the prestigious Sugar Bowl tournament in January was among the season highlights. All the while, Wilson implored her team to do two things – be consistent and play great defense.
“These girls were not the AAU superstars when they were growing up,” Wilson said. “The come in with the attitude that they know they have to work every day in practice. They don’t expect other teams to give up and give them the game. It starts with defense. We want to play fast and if we can force turnovers and get some easy baskets, that helps.”
The Patriots won more than their fair share of games by large margins. But the biggest difference between the last two years and this one was the Patriots’ ability to win some close games. After a dominant performance in a semifinal win over Ursuline, Lee and St. Louis traded basketball and the lead in the title game.
Ultimately, it came down to defense with a steal and a basket in the final seconds. And then a family celebration.