Landon Szubinski came to Ascension Catholic as a sophomore transfer after spending his freshmen year at Denham Springs.
He did not know anyone in Donaldsonville and had no idea what his football future might me. Two years later, plenty has changed.
“Everyone welcomed me to Ascension Catholic, the staff and students, but especially my teammates and coaches,” Szubinski said. “We had a good season last year, lost in the quarters to a very good Ouachita Christian team. We are focused on advancing further.”
It is fair to say Szubinski is a relative newcomer and not the best known of the Class 1A-Division IV Bulldogs. But he is projected to be a key player for a Bulldogs team looking to win a District 8-1A title and advance past the Division IV quarterfinals.
When you play running back, safety and punt for your team, it goes with the territory. It’s a role Szubinski and interim coach Chris Sanders are comfortable with.
“We fell short of our goals last season; this is a new year. Landon will play safety in our new 4-2-5 defense, and we are expecting big things from him. Communication from his position will be key,” Sanders said. “The coaches know he is athletic and can make plays, now he must be someone that makes the players around him better.”
Taking on new responsibilities and playing different roles is nothing new for Szubinski. Last year he was an all-district linebacker. He took up punting two years ago in his first season at Ascension Catholic and was a Class 1A all-state selection last season after averaging 40 yards per punt.
“I just started to punt my sophomore year, very grateful to make all-state. My goal is to do the same as a safety in our new defense and help our offense score some points,” Szubinski said. “This (defense) is new to all of us, we feel like our defense can be very good this season.
“The defense gave up some points and yards last season, we must be better to make our mark.”
The Bulldogs allowed 20 points per game in 2021 and scored 29 a game, so the possibility for improvement could loom large.
Ascension Catholic seeks its fifth straight district title in 8-1A with familiar challenges coming from west bank rivals White Castle and East Iberville as well as Ascension Christian and St. John.
“We have won the last four district championships — the target is on our back for sure,” Szubinski said. “We respect everyone in the district, our pre-district games will be very challenging, but they will prepare us for the playoffs.”
The Bulldogs return several starters on both sides of the ball, including the schools’ all-time passing leader, quarterback Bryce Leonard, and his favorite targets from last season, Brooks Leonard and Calvin Delone.
“We have a close senior class, we hang out together outside of football,” Szubinski said. “Time has gone very fast since I showed up at AC, getting to play football, basketball and baseball has been special to me.
Knowing this is my last year makes it even more special, so I must make every moment count.”
Sanders is glad Szubinski found his way to Donaldsonville and ACHS.
“From what I was told, his sophomore year, he couldn’t play, so scout team was his games and he showed some flashes (of ability),” Sanders said. “We are expecting big things from him and his teammates.”
District 8-1A preview
Predicted order of finish, 2021 record
1. Ascension Catholic
Last year: 10-3, 4-0
2. White Castle
Last year: 5-7, 3-1
3. Ascension Christian
Last year: 2-8 1-3
4. St John
Last year: 4-7 1-3
5. East Iberville
Last year: 1-9, 1-4
Players to watch
LaShawn Bell
OL | Ascension Catholic | 6-1, 285
Leader of the line that must provide solid protection so the Bulldogs vertical passing game can be effective.
Adin Carter
QB | Ascension Christian | 5-10, 175
It will be a whole new ballgame for Carter, who moves into the Lions’ quarterback role for the first time.
Treyveon Perkins
ATH | East Iberville | 6-0, 175
Every team wants to get their best athlete in space so that big plays can happen. Perkins is that player for the Tigers.
Maddox Bennett
QB | St. John | 6-3, 185
Bennett, who passed for 1,292 yards last season, must develop a rapport with a new corps of receivers quickly.
Dorian Davis
DL | White Castle | 6-5, 250
Physical play by Davis in the trenches has helped the Bulldogs make deep playoff runs the past two seasons.
Five things to know
• White Castle moves to a triple-option after running the spread. Bulldog coach Marc Brown has a background and feels it best fits his personnel
• Ascension Christian coach Josh Puryear is the dean of coaches in the district. Puryear enters year 13 as head coach for the Lions.
• St. John last made the playoffs in 2015, but second-year coach Coby Minton returns 18 lettermen with game experience.
• East Iberville welcomes defensive coordinator Richard Oliver to the staff. Oliver was recently the coach at Baker and McKinley.
• Ascension Catholic seeks a fifth consecutive district title. The Bulldogs made the Division IV quarterfinals five of the past six seasons.