For the Madison Prep Chargers, the 2020 season was a fairytale, complete with a state title.
For the Woodlawn Panthers, it was a COVID-shortened fever dream that left coach Marcus Randall's squad wanting more.
That's why the Panthers' 14-13 jamboree win showed Randall that his squad is ready for a fairytale of their own.
"We wanted to see where we really rank," Randall said about scheduling Madison Prep for the jamboree. "Obviously they're a new team, we're a new team. But they're still the defending champs. They always go deep into the playoffs. Those are some of the things we wanted to see early, to see where we are. It's a Baton Rouge rivalry too. A lot of our kids hang out together, played together growing up. So this one was for a little bit more than just the game."
The Chargers, led by two-time District 7-3A offensive MVP Zeon Chriss at quarterback, kept the ball moving on the ground, with Chriss notching 123 yards and nine carries. As for passing, Chriss struggled with under thrown balls, threw two interceptions and a near interception was wiped out because of a defensive pass interference call. Defensively, Adidas All-American Quency Wiggins and the Chargers stalled the Panthers' attempts at establishing a running game, but junior quarterback Rickie Collins picked apart the secondary with short outlet passes.
Collins only notched a handful of rush attempts — including his two touchdowns — but looked to settle into the pocket more than in previous seasons. For Randall, a former quarterback at Glen Oaks and LSU, it was a sign of a veteran quarterback settling into an offense.
"Rickie can make all the throws out here," Randall said. "They're coming off of those 7-on-7s during the spring and summer without a pass rush, and now you have that pass rush. He's just got to get settled back into his pocket presence and things like that, but man he's just going to continue to get better and better as the year goes on."
Wiggins and the Chargers defense managed to pressure Collins occasionally, but right tackle Tylan Day kept the 6-6 Wiggins at bay just long enough for Collins to make a play either with his feet or with his arm.
For Chargers coach Landry Williams, the loss was a wake-up call to his team: Don't rest on your laurels. There's still work to be done.
"With these guys here, this class of guys hasn't won anything," Williams said. "It's all about these guys finding out who they are and just having to work to get better each and every day. Right now they have no identity, nobody knows who they are. It's all about coming and making a name for themselves."
Still, Williams knows he's got all the right players coming back at the right positions. He also knows the value of playoff experience, especially with players of Wiggins and Chriss' caliber.
"Zeon is one of our hardest workers on the team. He and Quincy together, they work real hard and they take care of their bodies. They're leading by example. Those younger guys just have to pick up the pace and follow their lead. They're always going to keep us around. We just have to continue to work and get better."