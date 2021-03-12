LAKE CHARLES — Carlos Stewart lifted Dunham to another state championship Friday.
The senior guard scored nine of the final 10 points to lift Dunham from a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a 52-48 victory against Newman in the Division III title game at Burton Coliseum.
With Newman leading 48-42, Stewart made a 3-pointer that drew Dunham within three and then completed a 3-point play, making a free throw that tied the score after he drew a foul as he scored on a layup.
He went to the free-throw line two more times after that and made 3 of 4 shots. Stewart finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.
Newman failed to score on its last four possessions, missing twice on shots that could have put the Greenies back in front.
Dunham (18-11) has won three of the last four Division III championships, including the last two in a row.
“He’s a killer,” Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley said about Stewart, selected as the Most Outstanding Player for the game. “He’s not going to allow us to be in a situation where we can’t get a basket late. Whether it’s him scoring on his own, or if it’s him driving and dropping it off to (senior) Chase Augustus for a layup. He’s going to make plays.”
Dunham led for much of the game. Newman (19-7) led 20-19 in the second quarter, but Dunham scored the final five points of the half. In the second half, whenever Dunham needed a big shot, Stewart delivered. Newman had trimmed a Dunham lead from seven points to one when Stewart made a 3-pointer.
In the fourth quarter, Dunham went from leading by eight to trailing by six. At that moment, Stewart delivered again.
“The last couple plays where I scored and got the and-one, I felt the need for my team and for Dunham, to give the extra effort in everything that I do,” Stewart said. “We had to work for it. Everybody doubted us last year and this year.”
Dunham had the more experienced team, putting five of its seven seniors in the starting lineup. As opposed to Newman, which has one senior. Four sophomore players combined for 46 points, and a freshman scored other two points.
“Even when we were down six, we knew we had it,” said Dunham senior Chase Augustus, who had 14 points and made two 3-pointers. “We were still in it and we could win the game. Especially Carlos working through whatever he went through. We had faith in him.”
Newman sophomore Chris Lockett had 19 points and nine rebounds. His final 10 points came in the fourth quarter to help the Greenies to a 48-42 lead. Canin Jefferson and Rodney Lavigne both scored 10 points. Jefferson had seven rebounds.
Newman put multiple defenders on Stewart. Jefferson had two steals off Stewart, including one at midcourt he converted into a layup for a 20-19 lead in the second quarter.
“We made him work for everything he got,” Newman coach Randy Livingston said about Stewart.
Livingston, who played for Newman the last time the school won a state title in 1993, coached Stewart in the summer.
“He’s relentless,” Livingston said. “He’s going to keep coming. His mentality is like that. He did what a senior is supposed to do.”