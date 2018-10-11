No poor-mouthing here. When Ascension Catholic visits Southern Lab, both head coaches are promising the best prep football has to offer in a key District 6-1A game Friday.
The Bulldogs from Donaldsonville are unbeaten (6-0, 1-0) while the host Kittens are surging (5-1, 1-0) with four consecutive victories. Lab coach Darrell Asberry said A.W. Mumford Stadium will be rocking when the game kicks off at 7 p.m
“I told the guys at practice (Wednesday) the stage is set,” Asberry said. “The weather is going to be nice, it’s homecoming, they’re undefeated, we’re at the top of our game. There’s a lot riding on this game — playoff rankings, all kinds of stuff.”
Lab’s only loss was to University, the best team in the Baton Rouge area, and one of their past four victories was Parkview Baptist. Last week the Kittens pummeled St. John of Plaquemine, 69-19.
Ascension Catholic coach Drey Trosclair is duly impressed by Southern Lab but likes the way his team has navigated the season. ACHS is coming off a 42-14 rout of district foe East Iberville.
“We’re to a point in the season where everything is clicking: offense, defense and special teams,” Trosclair said. “We’re coming to the point we need to be come playoff time. Making strides to be a better team each week. We haven’t played our best game yet. We haven’t played a full four quarters and put it all together. There would be no better week to do it than this one.
Trosclair said his team has a lot to deal with in the size, speed and physical nature Southern Lab has shown on tape. The Bulldogs counter with running back Jai Williams, who leads the area in rushing with 1,065 yards, and scoring, 110 points (17 TDs, 4 two-point conversions).
Trosclair said Williams is having “a fantastic season”, but may be without his backfield mate, Jamar Barber, who was hurt last week. Trosclair said Barber is questionable and a “game-time decision.” His backup is younger brother Dorian Barber.
“He doesn’t have the experience, but he’s a talented running back,” Trosclair said. “We have confidence in him.”
The Bulldogs defense is bolstered by end John Broussard, who had 14 tackles last week, among them six tackles for loss and four sacks.
The challenge for ACHS is Southern Lab’s Tyrion Davis, an LSU commitment, who had 174 yards and three TDs last week after going for 210 yards and four scores against Parkview. Asberry said it’s the play of his offensive and defensive lines that has spurred the winning streak.
“That’s where it starts,” Asberry said. “They allow people behind them to make plays. We’re starting to get (wide receivers) Reginald Johnson and Theodore Knox, and (tight end) Chris Bess more involved because we have people crowding the box trying to stop Tyrion.”
The offensive line is anchored by another LSU commitment, Kardell Thomas. The defensive front of Tyler Guidry, Jabar Triplett, Marlon Corey and Chris Welch has shown marked improvement.