DUTCHTOWN — Dutchtown struck early and often and relied on the 1-2 punch of quarterback Pierson Parent and running back Dylan Sampson to build a commanding early lead en route to a 65-14 homecoming victory Friday over Rayne.
The Griffins (3-0) put together a 28-point, first-quarter explosion with a four-touchdown stretch that covered a total of six plays to help gain control of the game four minutes into the contest.
Sampson scored on the game’s first play — a 64-yard burst around the left side — and Parent followed on the second play of Dutchtown’s second series with a 41-yard scoring run and the Griffins’ scoring barrage was on.
How it was won
Dutchtown’s early surge proved too much for Rayne (2-1) which fell behind 35-0 at the 10:27 mark of the second quarter on Parent’s 2-yard scoring pass to Payton Cooper.
Sampson provided a bookend to the Griffins’ scoring — encoring his opening 64-yard burst — by taking in a pass from Parent on a 52-yard wheel route down the sideline that capped the team’s first-quarter surge.
Rayne momentarily stopped Dutchtown’s momentum with its best drive of the first half — a 9-play, 65-yard march that consumed nearly four minutes — resulting in Bleyton Francis’ 28-yard run out of the Wildcat formation with 6:36 showing in the second quarter.
The Griffins’ scoring blitz also included a pair a turnovers, highlighted by a fumble recovery which produced Parent’s 52-yard TD pass to Sampson.
Players of the game
Pierson Parent, Dutchtown
Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown
Parent took full advantage of his first game as a starter after dividing time with Sean Winfield, who was injured in last week’s 31-20 win over Vandebilt Catholic and was limited in practice this week.
Parent, a sophomore, accounted for 203 total yards and five touchdowns. He rushed 9 times for 124 yards and 2 TDs and was 4 of 8 for 79 yards and three more scores.
Sampson piled up 241 total yards on 11 touches and scored three times. He scored the first touchdown of the first and third quarters and wound up with 9 rushing attempts for 178 yards and 2 TDs. He didn’t play again after his 65-yard sprint at the 9:56 mark of the third quarter pushed Dutchtown’s lead to 49-14 after the seventh successful extra point from Christian Donnelly.
They said it
Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta:
“We talked about wanting to start fast and we did. Part of that is Dylan Sampson. You give him just a little bit and he’ll make you pay. Pierson really played a great game. This is the first time he took over more of the snaps because No. 13 (Winfield) was banged up and he took advantage of the opportunity.”
Dutchtown quarterback Pierson Parent:
“We wanted to come out and maybe throw the ball a little more than we had the past two games. I wanted to come out and show them I could throw a little bit and I think I proved that.”