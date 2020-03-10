Bryce Brown hit a free throw with 4.2 seconds left to lift University High to a 56-55 victory over De La Salle Tuesday night in a Division II select semifinal playoff game played Tuesday at UHS.
University advances to its sixth LHSAA title-game appearance in the last seven years. The second-seeded Cubs (29-6) travel to No. 1 St. Thomas More 7 p.m. Friday. STM had won the last two Division II state titles.
Third-seeded De La Salle (28-6) pulled ahead by 10 points in the third quarter and had a contested shot at the final buzzer by John Kelly that was off the mark.
“I thought the difference in the game was that we didn’t take care of the ball enough against their pressure,” De La Salle coach Paul Kelly said. “University is long. We were in a tough spot at the end and weren’t able to get the look that we wanted with so little time. I’m very proud of the way our kids competed. We were just not good enough on the offensive end tonight.”
De La Salle’s Terrington Butler made a press steal under his basket and scored a layup to tie the game at 55 with 40 seconds remaining.
Brown,who scored a game-high 16 points, stalled the ball for the Cubs before being fouled on a drive. Brown hit the first free throw. The Cavaliers inbounded from the baseline, but University’s Milan Mejia deflected the pass out of bounds. De La Salle inbounded from halfcourt with 1.4 seconds left. Kelly didn’t get a clean look on the final shot.
“It was such a competitive game and fortunately we were able to make the final play and hit a free throw,” University coach Joe Spencer said. “We were down 10 points and made that good run in the fourth quarter. It was a rough shooting half for us in the first half, but we hit them in the fourth quarter.”
Mejia scored eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter. He hit two big 3-pointers. His second long range bomb put the Cubs up 49-44 with four minutes left.
De La Salle cut the deficit to 55-53 on Abram Frye’s layup with 50.5 seconds left. Mejia missed a 1 and 1 free throw preceding that.
The Cubs surged to a 7-0 early lead. Shawn Jones hit a follow shot to kick off the scoring. Jones added 13 points and DJ Morton 9 for the Cubs.
Leonard Jackson led the Cavaliers with 13 points. Kelly had 12 points, Jalen Ned 10, Frye 9 and Jharen Gilmore 8.
De La Salle went on a 13-0 run in the third quarter to led 37-27. Kelly hit two 3s in that run.