Monday night’s nondistrict volleyball match between top 10 teams Parkview Baptist and Madison Prep showed how far the Eagles have come this season.
From a youthful team that had not established its identity to the one that took control early against the Chargers, the growth from the season’s beginning was evident.
Parkview Baptist, No. 9 in the Division IV power rankings, handled Madison Prep, Division II’s eighth-rated team, 3-0. Only the third set provided drama as the Eagles won by set scores of 25-16, 25-11 and 25-20.
Parkview (16-10) has already completed its schedule in District 3-IV with a 6-2 record.
“They’ve definitely grown over the course of the season,” said Parkview coach Becky Madden, whose team returned only two players from last season with significant experience.
“They’re confidence, they’re consistency. … The girls have always fought hard, but their consistency and confidence has improved.”
A pair of underclassmen, sophomore Jensi Doise with six kills, and freshman Laurel Cassidy with five kills, led the Parkview offense. Cassidy also contributed six of the Eagles nine aces.
Defensively, Amanda Blakeney had six digs, and Allison Howard had five.
Madison Prep (18-10) brought a tall lineup into the match, but was unable to settle into the match until the third set.
“It might have been nerves,” Madison Prep coach Allisa Hale said. “It was a televised game, and they’ve never done that. But we’ve also played some teams that did not play above the net, and we usually do. That coming back at us was a little bit tough.”
The Chargers got two blocks each from Jada Thomas-Swinson and Tijanae Abbott. Thomas-Swinson had a team-high three kills, and Teson Sterling had two aces.
Parkview jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first set. Madison Prep scored the next four points, but Parkview had runs of four and seven consecutive points as it moved out to an 18-8 lead. Late in the set, Abbott was called for being in the net twice as Parkview won 25-16.
In the second set, Parkview led 13-3 and never let the Chargers get closer than seven points in a 25-11 win.
The third set was close throughout. After Parkview took a 7-3 lead, the Chargers came back with six consecutive points, five on Madyson Neal’s serve. Parkview rallied to take a 20-12 lead, but Abbot’s kill helped MPA get as close as 24-20.
Halley Young’s kill provided the final point in a 25-20 third set win.