Istrouma High running back Le'Veon Moss is adept at changing directions in the open field. The four-star running back proved he reverse field on recruiters too.
Moss announced he was reopening his recruiting Thursday night and decommitting from Alabama via social media.
"I have decided that I want to reopen my recruitment ... thank you bama family," Moss said in the social media post. I appreciate all the love and support, thank you for welcoming me with open arms.
"Respect my decision. All love Alabama family."
Moss committed to the Crimson Tide in early June during the busy summer camp period. He visited LSU and Alabama days apart and quickly announced his commitment to the Tide.
LSU was the first school to offer Moss a scholarship after his breakout sophomore season in 2019. He is rated as the No. 5 player in Louisiana's Class of 2022 by 247sports and is the top running back on the list.
The 6-foot, 195-pound Moss earned all-state honors as a return specialist as a sophomore and rushed for 1,254 yards and 16 TDs for Class 4A Istrouma. Injuries and COVID-19 play stoppages limited his opportunities as a junior, but Moss averaged 12.4 yards per carry and had 811 yards with 10 TDs.
Moss is committed to play in the prestigious Under Amour All-American all-star game Jan. 8.