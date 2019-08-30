ZACHARY — Zachary quarterback Keilon Brown picked up right where he left off last season in the Broncos' 28-6 win over West Feliciana in a Zachary Jamboree game Friday night.
The two-time all-state quarterback and Memphis commitment scored on Zachary’s fourth play from scrimmage on a 56-yard run. Brown kept the ball on a zone read and made a linebacker miss before finding a gap to the end zone.
After the Broncos defense forced a three-and-out, Brown used his legs again to create a 37-yard run and set up a 4-yard touchdown by running back Darryl Givens.
Brown didn’t play much the rest of the night and finished with four carries for 104 yards and touchdown. He completed one of three passes for 8 yards.
“Anytime you’ve got a guy like that, that can make plays, and actually made the wrong read on one of those plays and still housed it, that’s what he’s done for a long time around here,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “He’s made a lot of plays and kind of ignite us. That’s what took place tonight.”
Brown is one of the few remaining pieces from Zachary’s back-to-back state title teams, and Brewerton says Zachary’s offense will go as Brown goes.
Prince Johnson replaced Brown and started off shaky with an interception but bounced back in the second half. Johnson threw touchdowns of 42 yards and 35 yards to Jayden Williams and Kenson Tate.
The Broncos offense was aided by a defense that forced four fumbles and recovered three of them in the second half. Safety Connor Wisham recovered the first fumble to set up Johnson’s first touchdown pass, and cornerback Jeremiah Grimes recovered the second fumble on the ensuing kickoff.
Defensive end Jai Washington picked up the third fumble and began to look for the end zone but was tackled from behind. On Zachary’s following possession, Johnson connected with Tate on fourth-and-18 to extend the lead to 28-6.
While the score didn’t look great for Robb Odom and his West Feliciana Saints, he was pleased to see an improved effort from his team on Friday after last week’s scrimmage against Plaquemine. However, Odom said the three fumbles lost in the second half after only trailing 14-6 at halftime dampened the positives he saw.
“That’s going to beat you no matter how good you are,” he said. “Zachary’s a good football team, always a well-coached football team, got talent, defending state champs back-to-back, but we believed if we don’t put the ball on ground we keep it closer and a have a chance to win in the end.”
One bright spot for West Feliciana was quarterback Bennett Clement. Clement accounted for 74 of West Feliciana’s 107 yards rushing and had long gains of 34 and 28, along with 42 yards passing and a touchdown.
Clement connected with wide receiver Jackson Fazio on a 17-yard touchdown pass in the first half for the Saints' lone score.
Both teams return to action next week with Zachary traveling to East Ascension, and West Feliciana opening its season on the road at East Feliciana.