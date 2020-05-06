Six years ago, there was reason to believe Delmond Landry could hear his name called during a future NFL draft. A star two-way lineman for Ascension Catholic, Landry was a Division I prospect who brought plenty of recruiters to Donaldsonville.
“The first time I ever Delmond, Kansas State was there to watch him during a spring practice,” Joe Ryan recalls. “He’s a DI talent, but you wouldn’t know it. He was soft-spoken. He worked hard on every rep and every play.”
At 6-foot-3, 308 pounds, Landry has NFL size. He says the transition from high school star to junior college and three seasons at Southern Miss prepared him for whatever comes next.
Landry has not landed a coveted free-agent contract with an NFL team, but he has converted his life beyond football. He is executing a Plan B with the intensity he would use to rush an opposing quarterback.
“I worked hard to get in the best shape I’ve been in,” Landry said. “The virus (coronavirus pandemic) meant I didn’t have a regular pro day. I didn’t have an agent and maybe that was a factor too.
“My plan is to continue keep working out. My bags are packed. If a team calls, I’ll be there. If that doesn’t happen, I’ve got work to do.”
The 24-year-old Landry found another passion besides football. While at Southern Miss, he developed an interest in property management/sales that became an obsession.
Ryan, a former ACHS assistant coach who is now an assistant at Denham Springs High, beams with pride. He explains how a guy some thought was a can’t-miss three-star prospect almost did miss. Watching Landry grow into a man is special for Ryan.
“Delmond had to make up some classes at his senior year,” Ryan explained. “He did it and from there he went to junior college, which wasn’t easy. That was his first time away from home. Some guys don’t make it, but he embraced all of it.”
Landry says his first days at Southwest Mississippi Community College were a wake-up call.
“I guess I was babied in some ways,” Landry recalled. “I got to junior college and I realized I was on my own. I knew I had to grow up fast and I better make the most of it.”
Landry’s numbers on the field were solid — he had 44 tackles as a sophomore and 36 as a freshman. His transformation in the classroom drew rave reviews. Landry completed his two years of course work in three semesters.
He signed with Southern Miss after pondering other offers, including a signing day eve offer from Purdue.
Once at USM, Landry went to work again. He appeared in 12 games as a junior and moved closer go a degree that could take him into coaching. He graduated by the end of 2018, but didn’t find his passion until a guest speaker talked to Golden Eagle about the one thing few 20-something football players want to hear — the end of their career.
“The talk was about finding your passion and it really hit me,” Landry said. “I had to figure it out. The idea of property management — owning and selling properties — intrigued me. I see it as a way to help people who may be having trouble selling their house on their own.”
Books on property management and business complemented his USM playbook.
Landry was poised for a big senior season in 2018, but saw it cut short by an ankle injury. He redshirted and used the time to serve both passions by taking business courses and yoga classes.
In 2019, Landry started all 13 games for the Golden Eagles and was an honorable mention Conference USA choice. He returned home in the spring and enlisted Ryan as his pre-draft personal trainer.
Landry settled into an Ascension Parish residence with former ACHS teammates Falcon Mire and Joe Landry.
By day, Landry worked from his home. He drove to Denham Springs for some workouts with Ryan. He used the free weights at Ryan’s home. Landry dropped his 40-yard dash time from 5.2 seconds to below 5 seconds and did a mock pro day by himself at DSHS.
“It wasn’t easy, but Delmond never let up,” Ryan said. “He worked hard every day and encouraged me. He became a member of my family. I would love for my son to grow up to be the man Delmond is.”
Ryan and others want Landry to get a shot at making an NFL roster. He appreciates their confidence. Regardless, Landry has confidence and passion.
“I’ll be good with whatever happens,” Landry said.