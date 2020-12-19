St. Joseph’s Academy protected its goal and waited for counter attack opportunities against Mt. Carmel on Saturday afternoon in a girls soccer match at the Burbank Soccer Complex.
The Redstickers got the one they wanted in the 75th minute.
Quickly taking possession after a Cubs free kick near midfield, Laurel Viguerie found open space up the right side. She centered the ball to Isabella Lalonde, who put the ball into the left side of the net for the only goal of the game.
St. Joseph’s (4-0-4) held on to post a 1-0 win over a Cubs team that was previously unbeaten and unscored on.
“We knew we would not get many opportunities so we felt that in the second half, if we were going to score, it was going to be off a counter,” St. Joseph’s coach Kyle Carmouche said. “That’s exactly what we got off of them. We sat back, tried to absorb it, and look for a couple of counter attacks.”
Viguerie and Lalonde almost combined for a goal in the 72nd minute in the same manner as the game-winner. Viguerie took the ball up the right side and centered to Lalonde, but three Cubs defenders closed in to cut off the attack.
Mt. Carmel (6-1-1) had trouble working free inside the St. Joseph’s penalty box.
“(Carmouche) switched up his formation a little bit (in the second half),” Mt. Carmel coach Alexi Petrou said. “We really couldn’t create much. He kept us out of his box, kept us wide, and we couldn’t get on the end of our crosses.”
The result was a chance for St. Joseph’s to rely on an experienced back line as it waited for a scoring opportunity.
Mt. Carmel’s best first-half scoring chance came in the 16th minute. After a Cubs free kick from 30 yards out, St. Joseph’s goalkeeper was knocked down in a scramble in front of the goal. Jane Schneider got off a kick, but the Redstickers defense converged to clear the ball out.
In the closing minutes, the Cubs worked quickly to make up their deficit. In extra time, after a corner kick, Chloe Burst’s shot from left of the goal was wide left. A minute later, after a throw-in from the right side, St. Joseph’s cleared away two more shots.
“We’ve got a very experienced back line,” Carmouche said. “Our entire back line is returning, and it’s the same thing in midfield. We have a very experienced midfield. They play well together, and did a good job.”
St. Joseph’s and Mt. Carmel will both take time off for the Christmas holiday before returning to action Dec. 28 at the Lakeshore High tournament.