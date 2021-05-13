SULPHUR — Fourth-seeded Catholic High kept making plays on defense and had top-seeded Byrd seemingly on the ropes. The Bears led 2-1 going into the bottom of the sixth inning.
But two ropes of a different type — back-to-back line-drive doubles by pitcher Mason Langdon and catcher Cole Joyner — ignited a three-run rally, boosting Byrd to a 4-2 victory over Catholic in a Division I semifinal that helped conclude the third day of the LHSAA baseball tournament.
“That’s the game … you go out and you play your hardest and I think both teams did that,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said. “It’s a shame when two teams compete like this and somebody ends up on the other side of it. But hats off to Byrd … they won the game.”
With the win, Byrd (26-7) advances to play Jesuit in the Division I final at 2 p.m. Saturday. Jesuit beat John Curtis 4-3 in its nine-inning semifinal also played Thursday at McMurry Park.
The Bears got on the board first, scoring two runs in the third. The first run came on a bases-loaded walk by Byrd starter Sawyer Lacoste. CJ Sturiale scored the second run on a groundout.
But in keeping with what was a theme in this Division I semifinal, the defense intervened. The Yellow Jackets turned a double play to get out of the inning.
Lacoste baffled Catholic with his move to first. He picked off two runners. The Bears flashed some leather too, turning double plays in the second and fourth innings.
The first double play snuffed out a Byrd threat. The other limited the Yellow Jackets to one run which came on an RBI double by Jack Walker, leaving the Bears clinging to a 2-1 lead through four innings.
"I think this year was a battle test for us,” Catholic center fielder Addison Ainsworth said. “We came out thinking we were going to be one of those great teams and we got punched in face. We learned from it and got here.”
After a single by Daniel Harden, the Bears bunted the bases loaded in the top of the sixth with two outs. But Langdon, who came on in relief in the fifth inning, induced a swinging third strike after starting off 3-0 against Cole Cranford. That extinguished the Bears' final threat.
With one out in the sixth, Slade Netterville singled and scored on Langdon’s double to center field one out later. Joyner followed with a double to right that scored Langdon. An infield single scored the final run.
“I am proud of the way our guys competed and showed up not just tonight, but all season long,” Bass said. “There was a point this season when things did not look too good. They kept working.”