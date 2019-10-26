Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Local/area
Woodlawn (5-5A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) ar Memorial Stadium
Baker (7-3A) at Mentorship (7-3A)
Central Private (6-1A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Zachary (4-5A) at Central (4-5A)
Denham Springs (4-5A) at Walker (4-5A)
Live Oak (4-5A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)
Dutchtown (5-5A) at St. Amant (5-5A)
East Ascension (5-5A) at McKinley (5-5A)
Cecilia (6-4A) at Livonia (6-4A)
Tara (7-4A) at Belaire (7-4A)
Broadmoor (7-4A) at Plaquemine (7-4A
St. Michael (7-4A) at Istrouma (7-4A)
Baton Rouge area
Brusly (7-3A) at Glen Oaks (7-3A)
Parkview Baptist (7-3A) vs. Madison Prep (7-3A) Louisiana Leadership’s Doug Williams Stadium
West Feliciana (7-3A) at University (7-3A)
Beau Chene (6-4A) at Albany (8-3A)
Hannan (8-3A) at Loranger (8-3A)
Bogalusa (8-3A) at Jewel Sumner (8-3A)
Northeast (8-2A) vs. Capitol (8-2A) at Memorial Stadium
Dunham (8-2A) at Port Allen (8-2A)
Episcopal (8-2A) vs. East Feliciana (8-2A) at East Feliciana Middle School-Clinton
Pine (9-2A) at Amite (9-2A)
Independence (9-2A) at Varnado (9-2A)
St. Helena (9-2A) at Kentwood (9-2A)
St. Thomas Aquinas (10-2A) at Springfield (10-2A)
Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) at North Central (5-1A)
Thrive Academy (6-1A) at East Iberville (7-1A)
Ascension Christian (7-1A) vs. Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
St. John-Plaquemine (7-1A) at White Castle (7-1A)