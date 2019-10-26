BR.madisonprepuhigh.102619 HS 108.JPG
Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss (19) hands the ball off to Myles Poullard (6) against University High, Friday, October 25, 2019, at University High's Gill Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Local/area

Woodlawn (5-5A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) ar Memorial Stadium

Baker (7-3A) at Mentorship (7-3A)

Central Private (6-1A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Zachary (4-5A) at Central (4-5A)

Denham Springs (4-5A) at Walker (4-5A)

Live Oak (4-5A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)

Dutchtown (5-5A) at St. Amant (5-5A)

East Ascension (5-5A) at McKinley (5-5A)

Cecilia (6-4A) at Livonia (6-4A)

Tara (7-4A) at Belaire (7-4A)

Broadmoor (7-4A) at Plaquemine (7-4A

St. Michael (7-4A) at Istrouma (7-4A)

Baton Rouge area

Brusly (7-3A) at Glen Oaks (7-3A)

Parkview Baptist (7-3A) vs. Madison Prep (7-3A) Louisiana Leadership’s Doug Williams Stadium

West Feliciana (7-3A) at University (7-3A)

Beau Chene (6-4A) at Albany (8-3A)

Hannan (8-3A) at Loranger (8-3A)

Bogalusa (8-3A) at Jewel Sumner (8-3A)

Northeast (8-2A) vs. Capitol (8-2A) at Memorial Stadium

Dunham (8-2A) at Port Allen (8-2A)

Episcopal (8-2A) vs. East Feliciana (8-2A) at East Feliciana Middle School-Clinton

Pine (9-2A) at Amite (9-2A)

Independence (9-2A) at Varnado (9-2A)

St. Helena (9-2A) at Kentwood (9-2A)

St. Thomas Aquinas (10-2A) at Springfield (10-2A)

Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) at North Central (5-1A)

Thrive Academy (6-1A) at East Iberville (7-1A)

Ascension Christian (7-1A) vs. Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

St. John-Plaquemine (7-1A) at White Castle (7-1A)

